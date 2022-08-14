The family of a top chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Bauchi state has been thrown into mourning

In a big blow to the party and the state, Tijjani Ibrahim Gaya, the APC senatorial candidate in Jigawa South West District, is dead

Reacting, the governor of Bauchi state, Muhammad Badaru expressed shock over the death of the lawmaker noting it is a great loss to the family, state and the Muslim community

Tijjani Ibrahim Gaya, All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate in Jigawa South West District, has been confirmed dead.

Daily Trust reported that he died in a Chinese hospital on Saturday, August 13.

Tijjani Ibrahim Kiyawa, APC Senatorial candidate in Bauchi is dead. Photo credit: Hon. Tijjani Ibrahim Kiyawa

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that he was said to have been admitted at an Abuja hospital for a lung infection but was flown to China for further treatment when his condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, the late Gaya won the APC senatorial ticket for his zone three months ago.

Governor Badaru reacts

Meanwhile, Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa state has described Gaya’s death as a great loss not only to his family but to the Muslim Ummah, Daily Independent also reported.

In a statement issued and signed by his special adviser media and public relations, Habibu Nuhu Kila, the governor condoled the family of the deceased.

He stated thus:

“The Governor said the death of Hon. Tijjani Ibrahim Gaya is a great loss not only to his family but the Muslim Ummah.”

Source: Legit.ng