The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has given stern warning to landlords, hotel owners who accommodate fraudsters otherwise known as Yahoo Boys

The anti-corruption body said landlords who allow the fraudsters on the properties will be jailed for 15 years

The activities of the cybercriminals are said to be responsible for high rent in some areas in Nigeria, especially Lagos

Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said that landlords who rent out their houses to internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo Boys, risk going to jail for 15 years.

The anti-graft agency also said that Hoteliers who accommodate the fraudsters also face the same fate.

EFCC sends strong message to landlords Credit: Bill Hinton

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

EFCC goes tough on 'Yahoo Boys collaborators'

The stern warning to landlords was contained in an e-flier of a scheduled Twitter Space discussion on June 29 to be hosted by the EFCC.

The topic of the discussion is ‘Give Your House To Yahoo Boys, Spend 15 Years In Jail.’

Recall that in September last year, EFCC in a report said the Lekki area of Lagos State is a choice location for all manner of cyber fraud syndicates.

Yahoo Boys responsible for rent increase

The rent in Lekki, a high-brow area of Lagos has also spiked due to the fraudsters who pay any rate to rent a property there.

According to TheNiche, EFCC zonal commander, Michael Nzekwe, had expressed concern about the “cold complicity by hospitality entrepreneurs with Yahoo Boys.”

Nzekwe accused some of them of working with suspected fraudsters by housing them over a long period and making internet facilities available.

The official stated that such an act negates Section 3 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Nzekwe said:

“The section provides for a prison term of between five and 15 years without an option of fine for any person who permits his premises to be used for any offence under the Act.".

On the argument that hoteliers are business people and cannot determine who a fraudster is, Nzekwe explained the law doesn’t recognise the position.

The EFCC told them to always ask their customers for means of identification and to include their occupation during the check-in procedures.

Mompha skips trial, as court annuls bail, orders his arrest over alleged N6bn money laundering

Legit.ng reported that a special offence court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State has ordered the immediate arrest of popular socialite, Ismaila Mustapha also known as Mompha in an alleged N6 billion money-laundering suit.

According to the Vanguard newspaper, Justice Mojisola Dada sequel to issuing a bench warrant for Mompha also revoked his bail for his absence in court.

Legit.ng gathered that Mompha’s absence in court on Thursday, June was said to have hindered proceedings.

Source: Legit.ng