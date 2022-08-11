The Nigerian military has arrested two additional suspected terrorists behind the June 5 attack on a church in Owo, Ondo state

Major General Jimmy Akpor, the Director of Defence Information, announced this in a statement on Wednesday, August 10

Akpor said the suspected terrorists were apprehended a few hours after the announcement of the first four people arrested in connection to the church attack

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced the arrest of two additional ISWAP terrorists who are also connected to the Owo church attack.

Major General Jimmy Akpor, the Director of Defence Information, in a statement on Wednesday, August 10, said the terrorists were arrested at Omialafara (Omulafa), Ose LGA, Ondo state on Tuesday, August 9.

The military has arrested two more suspected terrorists behind the Owo church attack. Photo credit: Defence Headquarters Nigeria

Source: Facebook

He added that the arrests were made through a collaborative effort by military and DSS personnel. The suspects are:

Al-Qasim Idris Abdulhaleem Idris.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Akpor, Abdulhaleem, alongside other high-profile ISWAP commanders, had also previously coordinated attacks on military targets in Okene, Okene LGA, Kogi state resulting in casualties.

"It is the avowed commitment of the leadership of the military, Nigeria Police, DSS and other security agencies to work in synergy to enthrone peace and security all over the country.

"This is due to the need for collaboration as an essential requirement to successfully deal with the existential asymmetric threats currently bedeviling our dear nation, Nigeria," the DHQ spokesman said.

Owo church attack: Four suspects previously arrested

Recall that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, during his parley with media executives and editors earlier on Tuesday, announced the arrest of four terrorists behind the attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo on Sunday, June 5.

They were arrested through a combined operation by military and DSS personnel at Eika, Okehi LGA, Kogi state on Monday, August 1.

Those arrested include Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (a.k.a Bin Malik), Momoh Otohu Abubakar, Aliyu Yusuf Itopa and Auwal Ishaq Onimisi.

Owo church attackers’ arrest: Akeredolu claims “mix-up” in military report

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, said that there was a ‘mix-up’ in the military report on the arrest of Owo attackers.

He said Idris Ojo, one of the arrested suspects on the military’s list of those that attacked the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on June 5, was not part of the attackers.

Ojo was one of the inmates who escaped Kuje prison on July 5. Meanwhile, the Owo attack happened on June 5, hence the mix-up. The Defence Headquarters has, however, clarified the mix-up.

Source: Legit.ng