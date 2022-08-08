Lagos, Nigeria - On Monday, August 8, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the results of school candidates who sat for the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

The results, according to WAEC’s Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan, were released 45 days after the last paper.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the results of school candidates who sat for the 2022 WASSCE on Monday, August 8. Photo credit: @waecnigeria

Source: Facebook

For candidates who participated in the examination, this piece explains how to check the results using two methods: SMS and website.

Meanwhile, before proceeding, the smart identity cards used during the exams are very important. The result checker pin and serial number contained on the smart identity cards are needed to check the results.

How to Check WAEC results with SMS

1. Using your mobile device, Type WAEC*ExamNo*PIN*ExamYear

2. Send to 32327

3. You will receive a message instantly containing your WAEC statement of result.

Note: Only MTN, Glo & Airtel Subscribers can check their WAEC Result using the SMS method. If you did not receive your WAEC result via SMS, kindly repeat this step again.

Also, SMS Charges will be applied when checking your WASSCE result using the SMS method.

You will need to have purchased the WAEC Direct Scratch card in order to check your result via text message. The scratch card pin is what is needed in the PIN section of the SMS you will send to 32327.

How to check via WEAC's website

To check your WAEC result online, visit www.waecdirect.org and log in.

Note: You may need WAEC scratch card to check. Follow the procedures below to check your WAEC result 2022.

1. Log in to WAEC Result Checker Website: www.waecdirect.org.

2. Enter your Examination Number

3. Select Examination Type e.g May/June

4. Select Exams Year e.g 2022

5. Click on Check Result.

How to Check Via Serial Number

1. Firstly, ensure your mobile phone is internet enabled.

2. Then you visit www.waecdirect.org

3. Enter your 10-digit Examination number,

4. Enter Serial Number

5. Enter the Examination year and

6. Click on Check my WAEC Result.

Source: Legit.ng