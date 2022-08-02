Nigerians and other nationals of other countries have been asked to apply for the 2023/2024 Chevening scholarships

The government of the United Kingdom has called on interested candidates to apply for the 2023/2024 Chevening scholarships. Entries would open from August 2 to November 1, 2022.

The government, in a statement, said there are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2023/2024 academic year.

It said the scholarship would provide full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

The government of the United Kingdom has called on interested candidates to apply for the 2023/2024 Chevening scholarships.

Commenting on the development, Naomi Rayner, head of scholarships at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), said: ‘As the world continues to tackle major global issues such as climate change, international cooperation is more essential than ever.”

“Chevening seeks to build an international community of people who are committed to working together to drive positive change. We do this by bringing together incredible people from around the world and supporting them through education to achieve their goals.

“In the UK we are proud of our world-class universities, and we know that our learning environments are enriched by the wide diversity of cultures, experiences and viewpoints represented on our campuses.

“Chevening scholars make a significant contribution to these communities, as well as becoming an important part of our network of over 50,000 alumni.

“Chevening represents the very best of the UK, welcoming people from across the world to study, grow, and thrive.

“Being a part of the Chevening network instils a strong sense of pride and responsibility. I am consistently inspired by the passion and commitment of those in the Chevening community, and I look forward to hearing from this year’s applicants.”

On her part, Catriona Laing, British high commissioner to Nigeria, said the scholarship’s alumni network is full of “dynamic influencers” who can offer encouragement, mentorship, advice, and contacts.

‘If you are passionate about driving change, whether on a local or global scale, if you want to be the best at what you do and if you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you,” Laing explained.

“There is no such thing as a ‘typical’ scholar. Your age, race, gender, religion and cultural background do not matter to us.

“We want to see that you have energy, curiosity, compassion, a clear vision for your future and the ability to achieve your goals. If this sounds like you, then you are very likely to fit in with our community of over 50,000 alumni worldwide.

“When you return home after your studies, you should feel well-equipped to start making a real difference professionally or socially.

“There is a lot to gain from submitting a thoughtful application, so if you have what it takes to be a Chevening Scholar, I would encourage you to apply before November 1 deadline.”

Applications for the scholarships can be submitted via this link.

