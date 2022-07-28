A few hours after suffering a heavy backlash on social media, Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila has sought forgiveness

He was heavily criticised for the social media post about his enrollment at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University

This post was coming at the time when Nigeria's tertiary institutions are on a season-long strike

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has dug deep within his conscience to apologize to Nigerians and Nigerian students over his post on social media showing his enrollment into the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University amid the ongoing strike within the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions.

The lawmaker was greeted with a lot of criticism on social media for his actions. Some concerned Nigerians labeled his action as one that is totally insensitive and heartbreaking.

Femi Gbajabiamila took to his Twitter handle to tender an apology to Nigerians and Nigerian students for his insensitive post. Photo: Femi Gbajabiamila

In a thread of tweets made by the speaker via his official Twitter handle, @femigbaja he appealed to Nigerians to forgive his action as he also acknowledged that his actions were insensitive as earlier stated by critics.

He said:

“Yesterday I posted a picture of myself at the @Harvard @Kennedy_School, undergoing a course. That post was not sensitive to the present feelings of fellow citizens, especially parents and students who are presently bearing the brunt of the ongoing closure of public universities owing to the unresolved issues between the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“I apologize for the post at this time, and I hope you will understand that it was not my intention to cause disaffection.”

Gbajabiamila reiterates commitments of Reps to resolving ASUU strike

He, however, noted that the House of Representatives is still keen on resolving the ongoing ASUU strike which has lasted for over 5-months.

The speaker further stated that he will not rest on his ores in ensuring Nigerian students have access to quality education across the federation.

