The state governors of the federation in one voice have reached a conclusive agreement over the proposed water resources bill

The agreement was that they will not be accommodating the bill as it lacks constitutional consistency

This was made known on Wednesday, July 27 during a virtual meeting with some cabinet members of President Muhammadu Buhari

FCT, Abuja - The 36 governors of the federation have rejected the proposed water resources bill by the national assembly.

As reported by the Leadership newspaper, the bill seeks to give the federal government the sole rights to water resources across the federation.

Legit.ng gathered that if passed, the federal government will be in charge of license issuance for water supply and other related activities.

Reacting to the bill, the governors in oneness said the bill contains statutory inconsistencies as it does not go in line with the stipulations of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

NGF reacts to proposed bill

In his reaction, the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, stated that the bill needs adequate review to accommodate and treat the challenges of all the states of the federation.

He said:

“On the reintroduction of the National Water Resources Bill, Governors argued that the Bill does not adequately address the interests of the states and is inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Bill, according to the Forum, should be reviewed with a view to accommodating the concerns of all states.”

As reported by The Nation newspaper, the 36 state governors of the federation in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, July 27 urged the national legislative assemblies to look into the bill properly before making a proposition.

It was gathered that the meeting was joined by other ministers who gave their submissions on the bill.

These ministers include Mohammad Abubakar (Agriculture and Rural Development); Osagie Ehanire (Health) and Zainab Ahmed (Finance, Budget, and National Planning).

All three ministers were reported to have been given the floor to pitch their submissions with the state governors agreeing to synergise with the federal government to address and reform the dilapidated health, economic, and food challenges across the federation.

Fayemi said:

“Governors unanimously decided to spearhead the programme in their states, particularly in areas such as institutional and innovation systems strengthening, livestock value-chain enhancement, crisis prevention and conflict mitigation, and project coordination."

"Water resources bill highly beneficial to Nigerians", says minister

Meanwhile, the Vanguard newspaper reported that the minister of water resources, Suleiman Adamu in his submission stated that the bill ensures rapid development as well as proper management of water resources across the states.

Adamu further displaced allegations that the government is plotting to use the bill to acquire lands in states.

He said:

“Enemies of Nigeria have decided to unnecessarily politicise something that is in the best interest of the people.

“Everybody downstream of River Niger or any river is the most protected community and individuals as long as this bill is concerned.

“We have now institutionalised the National Council of water resources. This is a Council we meet annually, the Minister, Commissioners responsible for water resources from every state, and other experts and stakeholders.

The minister noted that one of the main beneficiaries of the bill will be farmers as they will be incorporated into the environmental scheme infrastructure in their communities.

Reps deny Gbajabiamila's impeachment plot over water resources bill

In another development, the green chamber of the national assembly has stated that its speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila will not be impeached as speculated in the media.

Lawmakers of the House of Representatives in one voice said there is no such plot on the card.

The lawmakers of the lower chamber of the national assembly say they are solidly behind the 60-year-old Lagosian.

