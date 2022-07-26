The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari's administration over its move to shut down the Federal Government College Kwali due to security threats.

Speaking while meeting with officials of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday, July 25, in Abuja, Adebayo decried the approach adopted by the Buhari-led administration in handling the insecurity in the country.

Alleging that governance had already been shut down for the past seven years since President Buhari assumed office, the SDP 2023 presidential candidate terrorists and bandits might be arresting the government itself if care is not taken.

His words:

“Before the schools were shut down, the first thing that was shut down was the presidency. The presidency has been shut down for the past seven years.

"The government has shut itself down. If we are not careful, the government will be the bandits and the bandits will be arresting the government."

Adebayo further called for more serious work to be put into addressing the security situation in Nigeria rather than handling the challenge with a kid's glove.

According to him, of all the challenges Nigeria is facing currently, banditry and debt servicing - which he said is an offshoot of bad leadership and dishonest leaders.

He added:

"We have banditry, revenue is in shortfall, what we are generating can’t service our debts. We need the right leader with the right heart.

“There is nothing mystical about governance. The shutdown of the FCT schools shows that the presidency has been shut down.

"If there is no school you can open a school. You can open other businesses but only the government can protect the people.

"If they want to attack hospitals, banks and other places, will you close it too? Why not do the job or you resign? You cannot shut down the country because of banditry."

Playing faith-based politics

Speaking on politicians who have been playing the faith-based kind of politics in the country, Adebayo urged Nigerians to act with their votes at the polling units.

He noted that God wants the country to propers but the people lack love, care and truthfulness to surpass the challenges.

He said:

“We should not sell our votes. We should not vote for people playing religious cards. God wants this country to prosper but what we lack is love, care and truthfulness.

"If we obey the law of God and the constitution, the people will rejoice.”

In his address, the president of CAN Samson Ayokunle said the Christain association wants as many Nigerians to be part of the electioneering process.

He also said he hopes that Nigerians will choose the best candidate who will lead the people aright.

He added:

"We believed that the Lord would do it.”

Source: Legit.ng