Earlier, Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, lost its accreditation from the National Board for Technical Education for failing to pay staff salaries and allowances for over 30 months

Reports indicate that the governing council and management of the polytechnic made several failed promises to settle the backlog of salary arrears

Meanwhile, the institution’s Rector has assured the students of the government’s commitment to quickly resolve the issues of deaccreditation

Following that action of the National Board for Technical Education against Abia State Polytechnic Aba, the governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has reacted.

In a statement by the secretary to the state government, Barr Chris Ezem, Ikpeazu described the action as embarrassing, The Punch reports.

Ikpeazu calls for calm

He has therefore appealed to the students of Abia Poly and other well-meaning Abians to remain calm, while a task force has been set up to resolve the matter

Members of the task force, the statement said, include Prof. Ikechi Mgboji as the chairman and Stanley Nwankpa, the school Student Union Government President as a member, among others.

Rector promises quick resolution

Meanwhile, the institution’s Rector, Prof. Okorie Kalu Osonwa, has assured the students of the government’s commitment to promptly resolve the issues of deaccreditation.

