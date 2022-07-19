One of Nigeria's foremost higher institutions of learning, Abia State Polytechnic has just lost its accreditation license

The institution's license was revoked by the national board for technical education (NBTE)

It was gathered that the regulatory education body took the decision based on the premise that the school could no longer pay workers salary

The accreditation of the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba has been revoked by the national board for technical education (NBTE), Daily Nigerian reported.

According to the online platform, the Abia State Polytechnic’s accreditation was revoked due to the inability of the institution to pay the 30-month salaries and allowances of staff.

The NBTE withdrew the accreditation license of the institution over the unpaid salary of staff. Photo: Sun online

Legit.ng gathered that the development was made known on Tuesday, July 19 via a statement issued by the NBTE head of media, Fatima Abubakar.

As contained in the statement, Fatima disclosed that the polytechnic did not meet the required expectations in the payment of salaries and arrears.

Mrs Abubakar further noted that the regular payment of staff salary is a major criterion that the board uses to measure the competence and quality of the Polytechnic's operations.

How Abia poly failed to meet deadline

She also harped on the fact that the board had given prior notice and warning to polytechnics over the repercussions of the incessant non-payment of salaries and arrears of staff.

She accused the governing council and management of the Abia State Polytechnic of failed promises in settling its backlog of salary arrears.

Mrs Abubakar said:

“The board went the extra mile of writing to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, informing him of the dire situation of the polytechnic but all to no avail.

“It is, therefore, with the utmost sense of responsibility that the board has decided to withdraw the accreditation status of the polytechnic to safeguard the quality assurance mechanism of the board."

NYSC to stop mobilization of Abia Poly students

Mrs Abubakar said the board had written to the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, not to mobilise any graduate of the polytechnic for its national service until the institution remedies the problem.

The statement said that the NBTE would notify the NYSC when the accreditation status was restored.

She also said the board also sent similar notice of the withdrawal of the accreditation to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund; Industrial Training Fund to stop any official transaction with the polytechnic.

“Polytechnic proprietors across the country are also advised to take regular payment of salaries of staff seriously as failure can lead to loss of accreditation,” Mr Abubakar said.

