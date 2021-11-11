On Friday, October 29, the National Examinations Council (NECO) released the results of the 2021 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

While announcing the release of the results, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, the registrar of NECO, released some statistics regarding the exam.

NECO registrar, Professor Wushishi, said some schools in some states have been derecognised for mass cheating. Photo credits: Mohammed Saidu Etsu, Punch Newspapers

Source: Facebook

Among others, Professor Wushishi said some schools in some states were derecognised for two years for their involvement in mass cheating.

Below is a list of states affected:

Bauchi state (one school) Kaduna state (one school) Bayelsa state (one school) Katsina state (two schools)

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

20 supervisors blacklisted

The NECO registrar also said 20 supervisors were also blacklisted for various offences including “poor supervision, aiding and abetting, connivance with non-candidates to write answers on chalkboard, compromise and extortion.”

He added that the council recorded 20,003 various cases of examination Malpractices, representing 1.63% this year, which is lower than the 2.61% cases in 2020.

Professor Wushishi said:

“The council has a long-standing tradition for zero tolerance for malpractice. Thus, it can be noticed that the malpractice incidence in 2021 dropped compared to 2020."

List of six states owing NECO N1.8 billion examination debts

Meanwhile, NECO previously revealed six states that were owing it N1.8 billion debts for the students they registered in 2019.

NECO’s Director of Finance and Account (DFA), Jacob Ekele, made this known on Wednesday, June 30, when the agency appeared before the investigative hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance.

Six states involved include Zamfara (N1.2 billion, Adamawa (N281.4 million), Kano (N240.4 million), Niger (N234.4 million), Borno (N40.2 million) and Gombe (N7.2 million).

Alleged certificate forgery: NECO sacks 19 staff

In other news, NECO's governing board in February 2020 approved the sack of 19 staff from her service for alleged certificate forgery.

The staff certificate verification committee constituted by the management carried out the assignment.

Before terminating their appointments, the committee had contacted the schools and institutions which the affected staff claimed to have attended and the schools and institutions denied having certified them.

JAMB remits N3.51b as 2021 operating surplus to national treasury

Meanwhile, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has remitted the sum of N3.51 billion to the national treasury, as part of its 2021 operating surplus.

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB spokesperson, made this disclosure on Tuesday, November 2, in Abuja.

According to Benjamin, the 2021 remittance was part of Prof. Ishaq Oloyede's avowed commitment to prudent management of public resources.

Source: Legit