The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced its decision to extend the registration period of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSSCE) for school-based candidates.

NECO in a statement seen by Punch on Monday, May 30, said the new deadline for the registration is Monday, June 20.

The council noted that the examination will begin on Monday, June 27.

The statement said:

“State Ministries of Education, Principals, Commandants, and all stakeholders are enjoined to note that there would be no further extension after that.

“The 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination will commence on 27th June 2022, and end on Friday 12th August 2022.

“Candidates are to be examined in 76 subjects during the examination."

The statement was shared by NECO's head of information and public relations division, Azeez Sani on Twitter on Monday.

