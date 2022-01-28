NECO begins 2022 common entrance registration

The date for the commencement of registration for the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination for admission into JSS I has been announced

The National Examinations Council has announced the commencement of registration for the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination for admission into JSS I of Federal Unity Colleges.

NECO Registrar, Dantani Wushishi, made the announcement in an official jingle on the council’s website.

Wushishi said the registration was only for pupils who would not be less than 10 years of age by September 2022.

“National Examinations Council wishes to inform the general public that registration for the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination for Admission into Federal Government Unity Colleges has commenced.

“Registration fee is N4,500 per candidate, while payment should be made into NECO treasury single account through ATM card, bank branch, USSD, internet banking or wallet,” he said.

Wushishi also noted that registration for the examination would be done on the council’s official website: www.neco.gov.ng.

While stating that registration would close on April 23, the registrar encouraged parents to visit the website or any NECO state office nearest to them for more information on the registration process.

List of six states owing NECO N1.8 billion examination debts

Meanwhile, NECO previously revealed six states that were owing it N1.8 billion debts for the students they registered in 2019.

NECO’s Director of Finance and Account (DFA), Jacob Ekele, made this known on Wednesday, June 30, when the agency appeared before the investigative hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance.

Six states involved include Zamfara (N1.2 billion, Adamawa (N281.4 million), Kano (N240.4 million), Niger (N234.4 million), Borno (N40.2 million) and Gombe (N7.2 million).

Alleged certificate forgery: NECO sacks 19 staff

In other news, NECO's governing board in February 2020 approved the sack of 19 staff from her service for alleged certificate forgery.

The staff certificate verification committee constituted by the management carried out the assignment.

Before terminating their appointments, the committee had contacted the schools and institutions which the affected staff claimed to have attended and the schools and institutions denied having certified them.

Despite marking numerous papers, WAEC, NECO examiners poorly paid for each script

Legit.ng also reported that despite the rising cost of living in Nigeria, examiners marking scripts of candidates for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examination Council (NECO) have continued to receive a ridiculous fee for their services since 2003.

The Punch reports that some of the examiners have decried the poor wages paid to them for the strenuous job of marking numerous scripts.

