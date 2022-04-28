The minister of state for education has condemned the demand by the leadership of the Academic Staff Union for their members' salary payment without IPPIS

Emeka Nwajiuba said ASUU cannot dictate the platform through which their salaries would be made

According to the minister, the federal government is looking for solutions to address the challenges faced by the union

Shortly after purchasing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential expression of interest and nomination forms, the minister of state for education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has warned that lecturers cannot dictate how they will be paid.

The minister while addressing journalists after receiving his forms said it is impractical and incongruous to continuously expect that somebody who is paid a salary continues to dictate to the someone who pays him.

Minister Nwajiuba said that ASUU cannot dictate the platform on which FG should pay their salaries. Photo: Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba

Nwajiuba said:

‘This is how you must pay me’. This is where this anomaly is."

Further appealing to the striking lecturers to return to classrooms, Nwajiuba said the Nigerian government is seeking solutions to the challenges and their concerns.

He said:

“We have pleaded with ASUU that ‘If there any areas where your salaries fall short, kindly address them within the ambit of IPPIS because that’s what the government has now.

Also noting that the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities is uncalled for, the presidential hopeful expressed worry over the impact of the strike action on the education of the Nigerian students.

His words:

“Why they have chosen to go on strike over this (IPPIS) is what you and I can explain. There is nothing that ASUU wants that we have not agreed to. We would like them to go back to classes so that students can go back to class.

The federal government had been accused of failing to pay the salaries and emoluments of university lecturers and workers.

The allegation was levelled against the FG by the president of the National Association of Academic Technologists Ibeji Nwokoma.

Nwokoma confirmed that members of his union were not paid their full March salaries due to them by the government.

Governors of states across Nigeria had been urged to ensure they keep students in the school despite the ongoing strike action by ASUU.

The call was made by the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday, April 25.

According to NANS, the Lagos state governor has continued to show that students can have uninterrupted academic sessions irrespective of the decision of ASUU.

Source: Legit.ng