Governors of states across Nigeria have been urged to ensure they keep students in the school he despite the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities

The call was made by the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday, April 25

According to NANS, the Lagos state governor has continued to show that students can have and uninterrupted academic session irrespective of the decision of ASUU

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his efforts in ensuring students remain in school despite the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities strike action.

The southwest coordinator for NANs, Tegbe Stephen, while speaking to journalists on Monday, April 25, said the Lagos state governor since the inception of the strike action has ensured that state-owned institutions are in full operation.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has been commended for keeping Lagos state students in school. Photo: Lagos state government

Stephen added that while other students are at home, questing to go back to school, those in Lagos state-owned facilities have been enjoying an uninterrupted academic calendar.

Lagos students enjoying uninterrupted academic session

He said that this can be attributed to the clear vision of Governor Sanwo-Olu who is in the business of making education the peak of his plans for the people of Lagos State.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, Stephen also opined that while the federal government and ASUU are augmenting the agony of Nigerian students, Sanwo-Olu is putting smiles on the faces of students who school in the state.

He said:

"On this premise, we charge other state governors to emulate Mr Babajide Sanwo Olu in his bid to make education a right and not a privilege for the students.

"With what Mr Governor has done, undoubtedly, we shall remain indebted forever. However, Southwest Students admonish the federal government and ASUU to come back to the negotiation table and proffer an everlasting solutions as students are tired of this age-long industrial action.

