The federal government has been accused of failing to pay the salaries and emoluments of university lecturers and workers.

The allegation was levelled against the FG by the president of the National Association of Academic Technologists Ibeji Nwokoma

Nwokoma confirmed that members of his union were not paid their full March salaries due to them by the government

There are indications that the federal government may have implemented a 'no work, no pay' policy to tackle the prolonged strike action by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Vanguard reports that the decision of the government at the national level followed several notices and letters sent in by the striking body that has been joined by other university-based unions including the Joint Action Committee (JAC) which comprises the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Educational Institution (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

University-based unions across Nigeria have accused the FG of implementing a 'no work, no pay' policy over ASUU strike. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Sources who spoke on the matter said that the Nigerian government invoked the policy in March 2022.

The president of NAAT, Ibeji Nwokoma who confirmed the situation said that members of his union were not paid their full March salaries.

The Punch reports that Nwokoma also accused the FG of ignoring all the notices and letters sent with the hope of addressing some of the issues faced by the union.

According to Nwokoma, instead of the Nigerian government inviting the striking workers to dialogue on the matter, it went ahead to implement its 'no work, no pay' policy.

He further noted that members of the union would not be deterred in their quest to seek a better learning environment for both staff and students.

His words:

“As of today, we have entered the fifth week of our warning strike, the first two weeks and then we rolled over for four weeks.

"Unfortunately, as we are talking, the government has not acknowledged all the notices of the strike, all the letters we wrote to them as of today."

“Government has not also invited us or found it necessary to invite us to a round table discussion, so as to find a way forward. And unfortunately, too government has decided to stop our salaries, using the no work, no pay principle.”

