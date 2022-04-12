Starting at the age of three, Muhammad Shamsudeen, now eight, has memorised the Quran and is now growing fast to become an Islamic scholar

In a new interview, Shamsudeen shared his passion for the Quran and how possible it was to achieve it

The young lad who spoke in both English and Arabic languages advised his peers to prioritise education

At the tender age of 3, Muhammad Shamsudeen who is now eight years old started memorising the complete Quran.

In 2018, the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, conferred an award of excellence on the pupil, for memorising at such an early age.

Muhammad Shamsudeen, an eight-year-old, has memorised the complete Quran. Photo credit: @daily_trust

Memorising the Quran qualified him to participate in an international competition in Saudi Arabia where he came second.

Recently, he granted an interview with Daily Trust where he spoke about the beauty of the Holy Scripture and advised his colleagues on the importance of education.

The eight-year-old cited Quranic verses and hadiths as he delivers an inspiring Islamic sermon.

Watch the video below:

