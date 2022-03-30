An Ibadan-based Institute for Qur’an memorisation AIQM has graduated not less than 900 memorisers of the Islamic book.

AIQM is an academy where young Muslims from across the country memorise the Qur’an and Islamic etiquettes.

The director of the institute, Ali Abdussalam says the focus of the academy is to raise pious and upright children among Muslims

Ibadan, Oyo - An Ibadan-based centre, Ali Institute for Qur’an Memorisation (AIQM), has graduated900 students from the six geopolitical zones of the country, who have also been ingrained in Islamic etiquettes, morals and values.

Legit.ng's regional reported in Ibadan, reports that the Qur’an is a religious Book of Islam containing 6,236 verses of 114 chapters with memorisers receiving honours in this world and the next.

An Ibadan-based Arabic institute AIQM has graduated 900 Qur’an memorisers. Credit: Ridwan Kolawole

Source: UGC

The director of the institute, Ustadh Ali Abdussalam noted that the way and manner the students are being taught the Qur’an are structured in a way to accommodate their other worldly aspiration.

He said AIQM was established five years ago with the intention to nurture the younger Muslims from every part of Nigeria to memorise the Qur’an and learn Islamic etiquettes and morals.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Ustadh Abdussalam noted that quality parenting is decreasing every day, therefore, giving room for moral decadence among the teeming youth.

He said:

“We are poised to raise the Muslim children in the Islamic way by teaching them the word of Allah to memorize, act by its teachings and inculcate in them the pristine Islamic culture, morals and etiquettes.

“There's no doubt in the fact that the society is getting more corrupt by the day as what our children are exposed to ranging from music to movies and negative exposures on the social media are mostly destructive to their moral and spiritual senses. We are all witnesses to the aftermath of these tools being deployed by Shaytan.

"At the third Haflah which held on March 13, 2022, 55 students graduated after completing the memorization of the Qur'an with tajweed (in the way it was originally revealed to Prophet Muhammad) and understanding their responsibilities towards their Creator

Speaking, the chairman of the event, Honourable Abba Jato Muhammad noted that, “we all understand that our youth are coming up with all the little creativity to dish out the potentials and the importance of how they can blend their Islamic education and Quranic education to better the economy sector.”

In his appraisal of the Ali Institute for the Qur’an Memorisation, Alhaji BalaAlfa from Borno state, said he was impressed with what he met in the southwest as it beat his imagination and earlier impression of the region, especially in terms of Islamic education.

Why I enrolled my twin children for AIQM Arabic school

One of the parents of the memorizers who spoke to Legit.ng, Abdulhakeem Adeagbo, said he was motivated to enrol his twin children in the Qur’an memorization school to bequeath to them the best gift.

One of the memorisers, Dhikrullah Oderinde said:

“I always have the mind when I was aged five (5) to memorize the Qur’an because each time I saw recite the Qur’an offhand, I feel overwhelmed and I also wished to understand it one day and Alhamdulillah now I have completed the memorisation of the Qur’an.”

A renowned author, Abu Mazeedatil-Khair Bin Sa’eed, in his lecture, urged Muslims to use the Qur’an for the purpose for which it was revealed.

He said:

“Al-Qur’an is not a book of sorcery, it is not a book of magic, it couldbe a book of prayer, it is a source of guidance and medicine.”

AbuMazeedatil khayr added that the Qur’an was revealed to make life easy for people, guiding them to that which is right.

He warned the marabouts who add impurities to the Qur’an so as to please the devil to desist lest they incur the wrath of Allah.

The third Haflah of Ali Institute for Qur’an memorisation, Ibadan was attended by dignitaries from across the country.

Right path Arabic school holds 4th, 5th graduation ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the director of Right path Arabic school, Lagos, Ustaz Yunus Al-Imam, has described the knowledge of Al-Qur'an and the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (may Allah bless him) as the panacea for the societal evils.

Al-Imam made this known on Monday, March 21, while speaking on the forthcoming graduation of his Arabic institute.

He stated that understanding and acting on the language of the Qur’an as elements would enable a healthier and saner society, saying that this is very essential for all Muslims to lead impactful lives.

Source: Legit.ng