A former reporter who worked with one of the foremost news outlets in the country has broken the jinx at LASU, the mass-communication department

Mariam Ogboye has emerged as the best graduating student in her department with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.73

Ogboye who broke the institution's ten-year record disclosed that faith in God, determination and more made her achieve such a feat

A former campus reporter with The Nation, Mariam Ogboye, has emerged as the best graduating student of the School of Communication, Lagos State University (LASU).

The Nation reports that Ogboye accrued a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.73 to break the 10-year-old record, including the first-class jinx in the faculty.

Sharing the experience that culminated into the feat, the Hesselbein Fellow at the University of Pittsburgh in the United States, noted it dates back to high school when her dad read her stories of best graduating students across different universities.

Mariam Ogboye emerged as LASU Mass Communication's best student, graduating with a first-class. Photo credit: The Nation

Source: Facebook

While explaining that she has been ambitious, Mariam Ogboye said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“My response to him then was: I was going to graduate with a first-class too."

Her success story

Ogboye, who had preferred Law to Mass Communication, credited her success to “faith in God, dreams, and determination which were stronger than these mixed feelings.”

She affirmed:

“I learnt self-motivation and I embraced the journey with the same vigour I had for law.”

On the rigour that came with attaining the feat, she explained how she studied for an average of 6 hours per day in her first semester “and my diligence was rewarded with a 4.71 GPA (on a scale of 5.0).”

21-year-old emerges overall best graduating student of Right path Arabic institute in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Mubaraq Abdul-Hakeem revealed what assisted him to emerge as the overall best student at the graduation ceremony of the Right Path Arabic Institute, Ikeja, Lagos.

It was reported that Mubaraq, 21, said he could not but give thanks to Almighty Allah for giving him the knowledge, wisdom and grace to emerge the overall best student.

Mubaraq, who was said to have represented the institute in many competitions and won prizes, also attributed his academic success to the grace of Allah and commitment to his study.

Nigerian man bagged first class in mathematics

Legit.ng reported earlier that a Nigerian man, Temitope Oyedeji, went on Twitter to show off how he emerged as a first-class student from the University of Ibadan.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, February 22, the man said that with a 3.87/4.00 CGPA, he emerged as the best student from the department of mathematics.

Temitope gave all glory to God for his academic excellence. The man said that during his final year, he was able to gather awards such as the best graduating student in the faculty of science among many others.

Source: Legit.ng