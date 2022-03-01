An 18-year-old teenager named Sumayyah Shuaibu Salisu has written the entire Holy Quran offhand within a space of three months

Sumayyah, an SS 2 student who resides in Zaria, said it has always been her dream to write the Quran after memorising it at a tender age

The young lady who started her Islamic education in Madina before returning to Nigeria said her next dream is to become an Islamic scholar and a computer scientist

Zaria, Kaduna state - Sumayyah Shuaibu Salisu, an 18-year-old teenager in Zaria, has done the unthinkable by memorising and writing the Holy Quran offhand in three months.

According to Daily Trust, Sumayyah who was born in Jega, Kebbi state, is the third daughter of a Nigerian-Saudi based Sheikh, Shuaibu Salisu Zaria.

Her father had returned to Nigeria after completing his master’s degree at the Madina University in Saudia Arabia.

Writing Quran has always been my dream - Sumayyah

Summayah said it has always been her dream to write the Holy Quran and expressed gratitude to God for making it possible.

The SS 2 student said she had earlier memorized the Quran at a tender age and participated in the national Quranic competition.

Her words:

“So far, I have written a complete Holy Quran with my hand without any guide from anybody or copying from any text in three months; and I am now writing the second. By Allah’s will, I would complete it too within a month or more.

“Writing the Holy Quran has always been my dream, and I thank Almighty Allah for fulfilling my age-long ambition. It took me three months to write the complete Quran, despite my academic engagements. You know I am still an SS 2 student and I also teach at Al-Mu’assasa Islah Foundation School in Anguwar Dan Dutse, Tudun Wada, Zaria, which was founded by my father.”

“I had earlier memorized the entire Quran at a tender age, and in 2021, I participated in the national Quranic competition and won the first position at 60 hizf with tafsir. I also participated in the same competition in 2022 where I became third."

Sumayyah: I want to become Islamic scholar, computer scientist

Speaking further, Sumayyah, who is said to be very fluent and vast in Arabic language, said her next dream is to become a computer scientist and an Islamic scholar.

It was learnt that she has been acting as Alaramma (reciter of the Holy Book) to her father during tafsir, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sumayyah who was born in Nigeria started her Islamic education in Madina before returning to Nigeria in 2018.

Nigerians pray for Sumayyah

Umoru Abduljelil commented on Facebook:

"Mansha Allah. May Allah increase her knowledge and wisdom to add value to Islam."

Bukhari Rabiu Tanko said:

"Masha Allah! May Allah continue to increase her in knowledge and may d knowledge acquired be beneficial to muslim ummah and d humanity at large."

Aliyu Maijama'a said:

"Writing it is good, reading it is better and making what is read your behavior is the best."

Babahaja Tsaragi said:

"Allah is great, God bless you, I tap from your blessings."

Kharleel M Abdullah said:

"Masha Allah

"May Allah grant her more beneficial knowledge.

"This is what we called civilisation.✅

"Not TikTok Dancing ❌"

