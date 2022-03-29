The Lagos State University recently held its 25th convocation ceremony hosting a lot of dignitaries including former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu

At the convocation ceremony, Bola Tinubu pledged the sum of N1bn as his contribution to the development of the institution

He, however, urged graduates to always strive to be positively impactful and also be a good ambassadors of the institution

For the first time in the 39-years of the establishment of the Lagos State University, the institution has appointed an Emeritus Professor, New Telegraph reports.

Professor Peter Okebukola was given the appointment at the 25th convocation ceremony of the institution.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje were also present at the convocation ceremony. Photo Credit: (@LASUOfficial)

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that Okebukola was honored with the rank by the chancellor, Professor Gbolahan Elias (SAN), the vice-chancellor, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The duo said the rank was awarded to him for his academic exploit in the institution, the state, the country and also globally.

In his remark, Okebukola thanked the institution for honouring him with the highest honour in academics stating that he will continue to strive for the development of the institution and also to the development of academics globally.

He also acknowledged the leadership of the governing council of the institution, Sir David Sunmoni for his role in the development of the school.

Tinubu pledges N1bn to LASU

Also present at the event, was the former governor of Lagos state and national leader of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu who pledged the sum of N1 billion to the development of the institution.

Tinubu who delivered a lecture and was ably presented by the Lagos state deputy governor, Obafemi Hamsat charges the graduates to be positively impactful and also be a good ambassadors of the institution wherever they find themselves.

During the lecture, the national leader dwelled on the over-reliance of the nation on the oil and gas sector stating that it is high time the country starts maximizing other areas that will be sufficient for the economic growth of the nation.

LASU best graduating student graduates with excellent CGPA

Meanwhile, Benjamin Damilare Olowu was announced as the best graduating student at the 25th convocation ceremony of the institution.

With a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.97 over a scale of 5.0, Benjamin became the overall Best Graduating Student.

According to the Lagos state government website, the valedictorian, who hails from Epe local government area of the state, finished from the Department of Mechanical Engineering with the highest grade point in the faculty’s record.

LASU begs Bella Shmurda to complete his degree

Contrastingly, the management of the Lagos State University (LASU), has called on popular Nigerian singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed also known as Bella Shmurda to come and complete his degree.

This is coming after tweeted about being stubborn and thanking God for not passing his exams while in school which made him pursue his music career.

Following the comments, his school, LASU has replied him and sent an encouraging message to him.

Source: Legit.ng