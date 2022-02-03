Luck smiled on two young girls in Lagos state as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's convoy accosted them

The governor who was shocked that the little girls were fetching water during school hours made inquiries as to why they were on the road

The girls revealed their parents were not financially buoyant enough to send them to school prompting the governor to immediately place them on scholarship

Lagos - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday, February 3 gave hope to two out-of-school girls he met on his way to official duty.

This was revealed by his spokesman, Gboyega Akosile, in a post seen by Legit.ng on his Facebook page.

Gov Sanwo-Olu to the young girls by the roadside before granting them instant scholarships. Photo credit: Gboyega Akosile

Akosile wrote:

“The governor was heartbroken to see the girls on the road during school hours, with buckets on their heads, stopped his convoy, inquired why they were not in school. They told him their parents couldn't afford tuition fees.

“He found who their parents were and promised to take over the full responsibility of the girls' upbringing and education.”

