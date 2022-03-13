The national leadership of the ASUU would hold a meeting today to deliberate on matters pertinent to the lingering strike action by the union

In a recent report, ASUU would be meeting today, Sunday, March 13, in Abuja to look into pending matters hindering the education body's activity in recent times

Meanwhile, the union had embarked on a one-month warning strike action as a way of making the government understands their demands are still hanging and they have been pushed to the wall over time

The president of the union, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, has also confirmed the meeting without giving details. Photo credit: The Abusites

He said:

“Yes, we are meeting today on the ongoing strike and other matters."

Asked if the strike could be called off after the meeting, he replied:

“Not likely. There is no positive development that I know of.”

The meeting is coming one day to the expiration of the warning strike by ASUU.

The union had on Monday, February 14, 2022, declared a total and comprehensive four-week warning strike.

The strike, according to the union, was due to the failure of the government to implement the agreement the Federal Government signed with the union in 2009.

ASUU had also accused FG of working against the deployment of the UTAS, a payment platform designed by ASUU in lieu of the IPPIS payment system.

In an interview on Saturday,March 12, Osodeke said:

“Nothing tangible has been done so far. We have met with the Minister of Labour twice."

“We gave a room for them (NIREC) to intervene and they did. What we see is a lack of will and lack of interest in the public university system.

“The strike didn’t need to last more than one week if the government had taken it seriously. When they had a problem in Ukraine where the sons of the rich were studying, we saw how fast they released money, but in the country where the children of the poor are studying, nothing has been done.”

The federal government had insisted that UTAS, having failed the required tests, was unfit to be used as a payment platform.

ASUU, however, accused the government of being unwilling to accept its alternative to the IPPIS.

ASUU strike: FG gives newly inaugurated committee deadline to resolve crisis

The committee inaugurated for the renegotiation of the ASUU/FG agreement of 2009 had been tasked with resolving the issues causing strike actions within the next three months.

The mandate was handed to members of the committee by the minister of education Adamu Adamu on Monday, March 7.

Adamu said the committee is also expected to submit a report on its activities and developed workable terms at the expiration of the deadline.

ASUU strike: Minister Ngige meets Buhari, reveals how much FG has paid lecturers so far

The industrial strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had resulted in a meeting between the president and Chris Ngige.

The minister of labour and employment said lecturers have been paid a total of N97.2 billion since the agreement with ASUU.

Ngige added that the Nigerian government is not opposed to the payment of good salaries and emoluments to university lecturers.

