Students have been urged to be of good behaviour and shun negative vices in the school as they are seen as representative of their families

This call was made by the Vice-Chancellor, Fountain University, Professor Amidu Sanni in Osogbo during the 15th matriculation ceremony of the university

The VC also warned the new students of the school to be of good conduct as the institution will not condone any act of immorality, social vices and indiscipline

Osogbo, Osun - The Vice-Chancellor, Fountain University, Osogbo, Professor Amidu Sanni has called on the new and returning students of the institution to be good ambassadors of their respective communities.

In a report sent to Legit.ng by two students from the Department of Mass Communication of the institution, Shukurat Olajire and Zainab Akintoye, the VC made the call during the 15th matriculation of the university on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, held at the school premises.

The ceremony which was held at the Eti-Osa Lecture Theatre of the institution also featured the award of Fountain University scholarship to some outstanding returning students, Legit.ng reports.

Be good ambassadors of your families, Fountain University VC tells new students. Photo credit: Students from the Department of Mass Communication of the institution

Source: Original

The ceremony

It was a fanfare atmosphere at the Eti-Osa Lecture Theatre of Fountain University, Osogbo as the institution marked its 15th matriculation ceremony amidst pomp and circumstance.

The matriculated students, who were offered admission for the 2021/2022 academic session, adorned in their colourful matriculation gowns were at the matriculation hall in a joyous mood.

The VC address

Addressing the students, the VC urged them to be good representatives of their families and avoid any immoral acts.

Professor Sanni emphasised that Fountain University will not condone any act of immorality, social vices and indiscipline.

While congratulating the new students, he urged them to look towards attaining the best in their academic pursuits by being diligent and industrious.

He said:

"I enjoin you to be diligent, industrious and avoid all negative behaviours such as cultism, examination malpractice and sexual harassment."

The returning students

Speaking further, Professor Sanni announced the 29 returning students who have now been distinguished as Fountain University scholars for scoring 4.5 and above out of 5.0.

The students, who were drawn from Mass Communication, Computer Science, Nursing, among others, will enjoy a tuition-free academic year with the possibility of enjoying the opportunity as long as they maintain outstanding academic grades.

The registrar congratulates the students

While administering the oath of office on the fresh students, the Registrar of the University, Mr Sheriff Adenekan, congratulated the fresh students comprising of both 100 and Direct Entry students assuring them of a memorable stay at the university adding that they have now become bonafide students.

Those at the event

The ceremony was attended by the University Librarian, Dr Wasiu Olayide and the Bursar, Mrs Silifat Ali-Balogun, Deans of Colleges and Heads of Departments.

