The minister for education, Adamu Adamu has been asked to resign by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) demands that the minister for education, Adamu Adamu should resign immediately and tender unreserved apology to the nation for abusing and walking out on Nigerian students who went to his office to plead for his intervention to end the on-going strike by lecturers in public universities in the country.

holds that by arrogantly insulting and refusing to attend to the member of the National Association of Nigerians Students (NANS), Adamu Adamu recklessly abdicated his duties and exhibited an unpardonable discourteousness unfitting of a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, let alone a minister of education.

Our party insists that Adamu Adamu’s action is an assault and embarrassment to the nation’s education sector.

It amounts to spitting in the face of the generality of the Nigerian youths as well as their parents; a conduct that is characteristic of the impunity, insensitivity and arrogant disdain for Nigerians which have permeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Source: Legit.ng