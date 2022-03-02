The industrial strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has resulted in a meeting between the president and Chris Ngige

The minister of labour and employment said lecturers have been paid a total of N97.2 billion since the agreement with ASUU

Ngige added that the Nigerian government is not opposed to the payment of good salaries and emoluments to university lecturers

Nigeria's minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, on Tuesday, March 1, met with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss issues surrounding the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

The minister while addressing journalists after the meeting with the president said that he (Buhari) was satisfied with the briefing.

Minister Ngige met with President Buhari over the ASUU strike Photo: Bashir Ahmad

Source: UGC

Daily Trust reports that Ngige said he also informed the president about the 2020 December agreement with ASUU which is already on course in terms of implementation.

He added that N40 billion for earned allowances and N30 billion for revitalisation fee has already been paid to the union.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Also paid by the FG is the N22.7 billion payment from the supplementary budget which serves as earned allowances for 2021.

Lamenting the incessant industrial action by the union, Ngige said that the federal government is not opposed to the payment of good salaries and emoluments to university lecturers.

Buhari’s minister walks out as meeting with Nigerian students ends in deadlock

The meeting between the minister of education and protesting students did not end well as the minister walked out on them.

Earlier, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has held a protest against the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students led by the national president, Sunday Asefon, gathered on Monday morning at Unity Fountain in Abuja, displaying various placards and chanting songs of solidarity.

ASUU declares strike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities declared a warning strike. The body said the strike will last for one month.

This decision by ASUU's National Executive Council (NEC) came after a deadlocked meeting with delegates of the Ministry of Labour and Employment that ran into the early hours of Monday, February 14.

ASUU is bitter and angry that the federal government of Nigeria has failed to honour agreements reached with the body.

ASUU declares minister Pantami’s professorship illegal

Earlier, the professorship of Isa Ali Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy, has been referred to as illegality.

The ASUU had on Monday, February 14, rejected Pantami's promotion by FUTO.

ASUU also vowed to sanction the VC of the university and its members involved in the minister's promotion.

Source: Legit.ng