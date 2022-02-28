The meeting between the minister of education and protesting students did not end well as the minister walked out on them

The meeting between the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, and protesting Nigerian students ended in deadlock as the minister walked out on them, Channels TV reports.

This development arose following the protest by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) a protest against the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students led by the national president, Sunday Asefon, gathered on Monday morning, February 28, at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, displaying various placards and chanting songs of solidarity.

Breaking: Buhari’s Minister Walks Out As Meeting With Nigerian Students Ends in Deadlock

The protest was also held in other states across the country.

They were however stopped by security operatives at the NASS gate.

Asefon said the police officers are meant to join the protesting students because they have children in schools who are currently at home, due to the strike.

He insisted that education is a right of every Nigerian youth and the ASUU members need to resolve their disagreement with the Federal Government so students can go back to the classrooms.

ASUU declares strike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities declared a warning strike. The body said the strike will last for one month.

This decision by ASUU's National Executive Council (NEC) came after a deadlocked meeting with delegates of the Ministry of Labour and Employment that ran into the early hours of Monday, February 14.

ASUU is bitter and angry that the federal government of Nigeria has failed to honour agreements reached with the body.

ASUU declares minister Pantami’s professorship illegal

Earlier, the professorship of Isa Ali Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy, has been referred to as illegality.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday, February 14, rejected Pantami's promotion by FUTO.

ASUU also vowed to sanction the VC of the university and its members involved in the minister's promotion.

