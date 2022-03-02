The ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities strike may end soon as the leadership of the union met with Chris Ngige, labour minister, earlier

Following this development, the academic union has decided to take the details of the meetings to its members

With the recent government's proposal, it might however lead to a possible resolution between the union and concerned stakeholders

There is a possible indication that the one-month warning strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may soon be called off.

This is so as the leadership of the academic union held a long-hour closed-door meeting with the Nigerian government, and disclosed its team would report to the members on the government’s proposals and later revert to the government.

But the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, said both parties agreed on a lot of things, and that ASUU was expected to talk to its members, show them the proposal that has been offered by the government so that they can call off the strike, Premium Times reported.

The government is seeking ways to end the industrial action. Photo credit: ICIR

Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) and revitalisation fund for universities were the two items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

Timelines set

Mr Ngige said although most of ASUU’s demands are being dealt with, the remaining areas are also being addressed, The Punch added.

He said:

“Like I told you the last time, a lot of the items have been dealt with extensively and some of them are work in progress."

ASUU declares strike

Source: Legit.ng