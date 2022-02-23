The ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities has left the Nigerian government in shock

This was revealed by the minister of labour and employment Chriss Ngige who confirmed that FG is surprised ASUU and the ministry of education could not resolve their differences

Ngige also said that the crisis between the duo is not one that should have led to industrial action as it is not major

Nigeria's minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has expressed shock over the inability of the ministry of education and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolves their crisis.

The crisis which has lingered for a long period of time led to industrial action that has also kept students out of school for one week

Daily Trust reports that Ngige while speaking at a conciliation meeting with ASUU on Tuesday, February 22, told the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and the chairman of CAN, Reverend Supo Ayokunle that ASUU negated on its agreement with FG.

Ngige said the issues between ASUU and the education ministry are not major Photo: Chris Ngige

Ngige who had been on a trip to Botswana when ASUU announced the commencement of its industrial action said he had thought everything would have been resolved before his return.

Noting that the brewing crisis between ASUU and FG are not entirely major, the minister said such should not have led to strike action.

Assurance for all stakeholders in education

The Punch reports that the minister further assured the group that the federal government hopes that all parties involved never get to take the route of industrial action to resolve any crisis.

His words:

“So, the government side is taken by surprise – Ministry of Education, Ministry of Finance and all are taken aback.”

They are on leave, no notification of strike: Buhari’s minister mocks ASUU

Ngige had earlier reacted to the one-month warning strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

According to the minister, the strike is not recognised because the union failed to notify the labour ministry before embarking on industrial action.

Meanwhile, Ngige also noted that the union failed in its agreement with the national inter-religious council headed by the Sultan of Sokoto.

ASUU declares minister Pantami’s professorship illegal

Earlier, the professorship of Isa Ali Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy, has been referred to as illegality.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday, February 14, rejected Pantami's promotion by FUTO.

ASUU also vowed to sanction the VC of the university and its members involved in the minister's promotion.

