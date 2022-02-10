A female student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ajibola Heritage Ayomikun, has lost her life after falling into a soakaway

According to the university, the soakaway which claimed Ayomikun's life is located in BVER, a private hostel where she was staying

OAU's vice chancellor, Eyitope Ogunbodede, has commiserated with the parents of the deceased and vowed to further investigate the matter

Ile-Ife, Osun state - Ajibola Heritage Ayomikun, a 200-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife has died after falling into a soakaway close to her hostel.

The university made this known in a statement signed by Abiodun Olarewaju, its spokesperson, on Wednesday, February 9, TheCable reported.

Ajibola Heritage Ayomikun, a 200-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife died after falling into a soakaway. Photo credit: @TheGreatestIFE

Legit.ng gathers that the female student who was a student at the Linguistics and African Languages department in the varsity fell into the soakaway in BVER, one of the private hostels in its student village.

University sent rescue team

Upon hearing about the tragic incident, the university said it deployed rescue men to the scene. Ayomikun was, however, confirmed dead on arrival at the OAU teaching hospital.

The statement read:

“When the news got to us, we immediately mobilised the firemen from the University, Osun state and the OAU teaching hospital who through concerted efforts got the student out.

“She was immediately taken to the OAU Teaching Hospitals Complex where she was certified dead.”

University vice chancellor mourns with parents, students

Meanwhile, Eyitope Ogunbodede, the vice-chancellor of the university, has commiserated with the parents of the deceased.

The VC also sympathised with other students just as he described the incidence as unacceptable and promised to critically look into the circumstances that led to the student’s death.

He also vowed to mete out appropriate sanctions against those involved or whoever is found culpable.

Ogunbodede appealed to the students to remain calm and law-abiding as the police are also investigating the matter.

Nigerians react

Briggs Clara commented on Facebook:

"Hmm!!! Imagine carelessness/nonchalant ways of doing things as caused untimely death.. This is a life for crying out loud...Someone 'a grown adult.!!! "

OluwaSola Kosh said:

"This is really sad! This is one death that is avoidable.

"There's no acceptable explanation for this.

"It's understandable that OAU is presently a shadow of its being a beautiful campus but for this to have happened in a private hostel that is supposedly expected to be modern than the ones we used over 30 years ago left much to be desired.

"May Ayomikun's soul rest in peace. God please give the family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this loss "

Fakanbi Kehinde said:

"Normally, a well constructed sewage disposal, shouldn't cave in and swallow a whole human, but, the Shylock predilection of private hostel owners in ife, coupled with their profit-at-all cost mentality won't allow them to do a durable work.

"This is a wake up call, for the school to beam its search on private hostel owners in Ife."

Princess Folakemi Olaosebikan Ibidire said:

"Very terrible situation. How will her parents accept this news now?"

