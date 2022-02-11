It was a happy moment for a physically challenged Nigerian woman when she received a full year scholarship for her son Jayeoba Mayokun

The woman, Fasilat Jayeoba, has a son who is a medical student at Bayero University, Kano but had challenges in financing his education

The big scholarship offer was issued by the Oluwaseun Peoples Foundation (OPF), at its headquarters in Osun state

A medical student identified as Jayeoba Mayokun has received a full-year scholarship from the Oluwaseun Peoples Foundation, (OPF) based in Osun state. This is to enable him to continue his education.

The foundation which is owned by a well-known philanthropist, Pastor Oluwaseun Basil Alabi presented the scholarship to the student's mother at its headquarters in Osun state.

The mother received the kind gesture with joy. Photo credit: OPF

Source: Facebook

Kind gesture received by student's mother at OPF office

Mayokun's mother received the scholarship offer on his behalf because he could not make the journey from his school to Osun state.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The woman is physically challenged and her son is a medical student at Bayero University, Kano. In a comment, the organisation said:

"At Oluwaseun Peoples Foundation, our outreach to the needy in cash and kind Continues. Mrs. Fasilat Jayeoba, a physically challenged person got a full year scholarship for her son, master Jayeoba Mayokun, a medical student of Bayero University Kano who couldn't be present in person due to the long distance of Kano to Osun state, the location of the foundation's office."

Wath the video of the presentation below:

Nigerian lady bags fully funded scholarship to Cambridge University

In a closely related story, Legit.ng has previously reported that a Nigerian lady received a fully-funded scholarship to study at Cambridge University, UK.

The lady identified as Favour Emma-Nwachukwu got the scholarship from the Center of Development Studies African Student Scholarship. She would be studying for an MPhil in Development Studies. She said she is very grateful for the opportunity.

Immediately she got the good news, the young lady rushed to LinkedIn to share beautiful pictures of herself and celebrate in grand style. Her friends and followers immediately joined in the celebrating, showering her with congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng