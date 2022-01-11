Abdurrahman, a 16-year-old boy, performed excellently well in SAT examination held on December 4, 2021

The young lad finished from International School Ibadan (ISI) at the University of Ibadan, Oyo state

Saheed Oladele, the chief executive officer of Erudite Millenium Ltd, said he was delighted that the candidates got high scores after attending one month boot camp

Ibadan, Oyo - To him, nothing is impossible with hard work, dedication and prayer. A 16-year-old Abdurrahman O.A has broken a new record as the American College Board announced the result of SAT held on December 4, 2021.

Legit.ng reports that the brilliant Abdurrahman scored 800/800 in Mathematics and 710/800 in English, making a total of 1510/1600.

The chief executive officer of Erudite Millenium Ltd, Saheed Oladele, in a group photograph with some of his candidates.

The great news was broken on Monday, January 10, by Saheed Oladele, the chief executive officer of Erudite Millennium Ltd, a foremost prevarsity for preparing Nigerians for Cambridge A' Level, SAT, IELTS, GRE and other foreign examinations, situated at Bodija area of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

We had 72.7% success rate

He said that apart from Abdurraham, other candidates who attended one month boot camp at Erudite performed well, describing it as a revolution in the education sector in Nigeria.

He said:

"The awaited SAT result! On the 17th of December 2021, we categorically wrote that Erudite Millennium Ltd is unbeatable. Now the American College Board has affirmed it with our latest SAT result as presented on the table below. Erudite is not just the best place for SAT in Nigeria but also the surest for Cambridge A' Level, IELTS and other international examinations.

"Congratulations to all our students especially Abdurrahman for securing a perfect score of 800/800 in mathematics and a whopping 1510/1600 overall."

According to him, getting the high scores after attending Erudite one month boot camp is worthy of celebration.

He added that the Erudite recorded a 72.7% success rate at December 4 SAT.

