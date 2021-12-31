Lagos state government has directed students of both Public and Private Schools to return to school for the second term 2021/2022 Academic Session on Monday, January 4th

Lagos state- Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has approved and directed that all public and private schools in the state resume for second term 2021 /2022 academic session with effect from Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

This was contained in a statement released on Friday, December 31, signed by Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, the director-general of the office of education quality assurance in the state's ministry of education, Vanguard reports.

The DG wishes the students and teachers a happy resumption while enjoining all school leaders to enforce strict compliance with all subsisting COVID-19 safety protocols in the state.

Following the release, school leaders should also note that the Mid-Term break for the Second term is Thursday 17th and Friday 18th of February, 2022, while schools close for the term on Friday 8th April, 2022.

Mrs. Seriki-Ayeni urged all students in boarding school to return to their hostels by Monday, January 3rd, 2022 while noting that the office would monitor compliance with the resumption date in the Lagos State Unified Academic Calendar and observe teaching and learning processes in schools.

