The High Court in Ado Ekiti has dismissed the suit instituted by Gift Agenoisa against the Ekiti government

Gift Agenoisa of Mary Immaculate Secondary School is seeking N15 million in damages for breach of fundamental rights

She described as cruel and inhuman the alleged treatment meted to her for coming to school with an alleged indecent hairstyle

A suit instituted against Ekiti state government by Gift Agenoisa, a Junior Secondary School 1 student of Mary Immaculate Secondary School against the Ekiti government has been dismissed.

Agenoisa is seeking N15 million in damages for breach of fundamental rights.

She claimed that she was singled out of Assembly on May 22, and given 20 lashes, on the order of the school principal for the alleged indecent hairstyle. She said this infringed on her right, PM News reports.

The High Court in Ado Ekiti has dismissed the suit against the Ekiti Government. Photo: Kayode Fayemi

Source: Facebook

She said the treatment meted to her for coming to school with an alleged indecent hairstyle is inhuman.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Joined in the suit are the School Principal, Oluwasanmi F.M (1st respondent), the Commissioner for Education, Olabimpe Aderiye(2nd), the Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission(3rd), and the Ekiti State Government (4th respondent).

She claimed that the beating she got that day, resulted in bruises, life-threatening scars, and bloodstains on her uniform, adding that she fainted and was rushed to the police clinic in Ado- Ekiti, where she was resuscitated.

She also demanded her immediate reinstatement to school with unfettered access to all services being rendered therein.

However, the High Court in Ado Ekiti dismissed the suit for lack of merit.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, while delivering judgment on Wednesday, held that the applicant did not place before the court credible and sufficient evidence to convince it to grant her prayers.

Nigeria needs a restructured federation, says Gov Kayode Fayemi

Meanwhile, Ekiti state governor and chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said Nigeria needed a restructured federation that would allow for a greater degree of decentralisation of power in order to have a country that works for its citizens.

Fayemi made this statement on Thursday, December 9 in Lagos, when he delivered a lecture at an event organised by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.

Similarly, the Budget Office of the Federation has said restructuring Nigeria into six regions is pivotal to reducing the high cost of governance.

Source: Legit