Vote Buying: “If Offered Money, Can I Collect, Cast Ballot For My Choice?” Political Expert Speaks
- Indeed, elections in Nigeria have repeatedly been marred by allegations of votes being bought and sold
- Many believe that vote trading plays a determining role in the outcome of elections in the West African nation
- A don, Sulaimon Adigun Muse, spoke to Legit.ng and counselled people not to accept money from politicians and their foot soldiers for voting
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.
FCT, Abuja - A 34-year-old eligible voter in Nigeria shared his concern.
"I collected money from vote buyers. But I’m determined to just collect their money and vote against them. How would I be sure that they would not know I didn’t cast the ballot for them?"
Vote trading: Political scientist intervenes
Sulaimon Adigun Muse is a former head of department of Political Science, Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, Lagos state. Muse has more than 23 years of experience in the fields of public policy, elections, public opinion and voting behaviour/comparative Politics.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
The best is not to collect the money and vote your conscience. But, if you must collect because of the hard times, still collect and vote your conscience. It is a close ballot, (so there's) no way they will know that you didn't vote for them unless probably you show them from a distance.
I repeat, the best is to say 'no to vote-buying' and vote your conscience
Read about the challenge of vote buying in Nigeria:
- EU mission says violence, vote-buying marred governorship elections across Nigeria
- Atiku, Tinubu, Obi: Top political analyst speaks on vote buying, reveals what Nigerians, INEC should do
- 2023 elections: Politicians devise new tactic of vote buying in Kano
Why 60% of Nigerians will sell their votes
In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the naira problem may push many Nigerians to sell their votes during elections.
Statistics from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) show that more than 60 per cent of Nigerians are unbanked, suggesting that the larger percentage of the population the apex bank is asking to buy its cashless policy do not have bank accounts to do so.
Disclaimer: Advice given in this article is general and is not intended to influence readers' decisions. They should always seek their professional advice that takes into account their circumstances before making any decision.
Have a story to tell? Need an expert's advice? Feel free to reach out to us at info@corp.legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng