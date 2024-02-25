Indeed, elections in Nigeria have repeatedly been marred by allegations of votes being bought and sold

Many believe that vote trading plays a determining role in the outcome of elections in the West African nation

A don, Sulaimon Adigun Muse, spoke to Legit.ng and counselled people not to accept money from politicians and their foot soldiers for voting

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - A 34-year-old eligible voter in Nigeria shared his concern.

"I collected money from vote buyers. But I’m determined to just collect their money and vote against them. How would I be sure that they would not know I didn’t cast the ballot for them?"

Vote buying is a frequently-discussed political topic in Nigeria. Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Vote trading: Political scientist intervenes

Sulaimon Adigun Muse is a former head of department of Political Science, Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, Lagos state. Muse has more than 23 years of experience in the fields of public policy, elections, public opinion and voting behaviour/comparative Politics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The best is not to collect the money and vote your conscience. But, if you must collect because of the hard times, still collect and vote your conscience. It is a close ballot, (so there's) no way they will know that you didn't vote for them unless probably you show them from a distance.

I repeat, the best is to say 'no to vote-buying' and vote your conscience

Read about the challenge of vote buying in Nigeria:

Why 60% of Nigerians will sell their votes

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the naira problem may push many Nigerians to sell their votes during elections.

Statistics from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) show that more than 60 per cent of Nigerians are unbanked, suggesting that the larger percentage of the population the apex bank is asking to buy its cashless policy do not have bank accounts to do so.

Disclaimer: Advice given in this article is general and is not intended to influence readers' decisions. They should always seek their professional advice that takes into account their circumstances before making any decision.

Have a story to tell? Need an expert's advice? Feel free to reach out to us at info@corp.legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng