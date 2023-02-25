As a result of naira notes scarcity that is biting hard across the country, politicians have devised a means of vote buying in Kano State.

Legit.ng gathered that, in Madobi ward, Kano State, women were given wrappers in exchange for their votes in the area.

Politicians distribute fabric to buy votes

A woman who spoke on condition of anonymity told Legit.ng APC politicians in the area, apart from wrappers have also distributed items like detergent and soap in order to woo voters.

Apart from that, a card with a serial number is also being issued to voters with a promise to be rewarded upon presentation after the polls.

Source: Legit.ng