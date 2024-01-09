HerVest's CEO, Solape Akinpelu, has emerged as a recipient of the 2024 Legit Business Names Awards

The prestigious accolade encourages entrepreneurs to attain significant success and exceed their boundaries throughout the year

Akinpelu generously shares valuable advice to inspire and guide aspiring young entrepreneurs on their path to success

Solape Akinpelu, the visionary CEO of HerVest, has added another feather to her cap by clinching the prestigious Legit Business Names Awards.

Legit.ng's Business Names Awards is dedicated to honouring outstanding business leaders for their noteworthy achievements over the past year.

Akinpelu was selected for the award in recognition of her outstanding and unwavering commitment to empowering and providing financial inclusion for women and women-owned businesses in Nigeria.

The award acknowledges Solape Akinpelu's achievements and serves as a recognition of HerVest's impactful initiatives. Photo credit - HerVest

Possessing a foundation in financial marketing, she previously held the position of head of marketing at Meristem, a prominent investment and wealth management conglomerate in Nigeria.

Under Akinpelu's guidance, HerVest has emerged as a trailblazer in creating opportunities for women in investment, breaking traditional barriers and reshaping the landscape.

Her relentless dedication to promoting financial literacy and independence among women has transformed HerVest into a beacon of empowerment and inspired a new generation of female leaders in the financial realm.

A year of multiple strides for Akinpelu and HerVest

Despite the economic challenges, including fuel subsidy removal, the naira crunch, and its great impact on financial services, 2023 was a year of unparalleled and incredible achievements for HerVest.

Notably, HerVest orchestrated the second edition of HerVest Value Up in May, a pivotal annual empowerment event featuring over 20 influential thought leaders and drawing a crowd of 4,000 attendees.

Adding to its accolades, HerVest secured a place in Google's #WeArePlay Campaign, becoming the first African startup to be featured in a film on Google WeArePlay.

September witnessed HerVest's recognition as the first runner-up at the GoGettaz Pitch Agrihack in Tanzania, where it shared its impactful initiatives with leaders, including President Samia Suluhi Hassan.

A significant milestone is HerVest's inclusion in the esteemed 2024 Praxis Business Accelerator cohort, not forgetting Akinpelu's feature on the Nasdaq Tower.

Akinpelu says of the Nasdaq Tower feature:

"A proud moment was when I was featured on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square after a successful program with the Summer 2023 Milestone Makers cohort. HerVest up in Times Square was incredible!"

Akinpelu reached another noteworthy milestone by accepting the appointment as a Member of the Presidential High-Level Advisory Council (HLAC) for Women Economic Empowerment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

HerVest caters to over 40,000

For HerVest, market expansion is a pivotal strategy to reach and support more female farmers and business owners.

The startup caters to a vibrant community of more than 40,000 women. Looking ahead to 2024, its aim is to raise this figure to exceed 100,000 significantly.

Akinpelu says:

"As we strive to become the financial services provider of choice for women, the HerVest app is undergoing expansion in its loan offerings. This new feature empowers actively transacting users to seamlessly access instant and collateral-free loans directly within the app."

The primary objective is to equip women with fundamental financial tools and services, nurturing personal wealth and credit for sustained financial well-being.

Akinpelu advocates enabling an environment for talents

Akinpelu believes that the first and critical step to retaining talents is to create a safe and enabling environment for them to actualise their potential and thrive.

She says:

"The truth is nobody wants to invest in uncertainty, and until the government understands this, talent migration will be a worsening epidemic. We need to act now, and we need to act fast. We must ensure people can buy into a national vision that gives them hope."

She emphasises the government's need to focus more on agriculture, specifically addressing inefficiencies throughout the value chain, encompassing aspects from funding to logistics.

Additionally, she underscores the importance of sufficient government investment in agriculture to generate employment opportunities and ensure domestic food production.

Akinpelu says entrepreneurship requires complete dedication

Akinpelu, a certified financial education instructor, asserts that entrepreneurship is anything but an effortless endeavour, requiring complete dedication and steadfast commitment.

Encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs, she advises them to expect challenges and view setbacks as valuable learning experiences.

She adds:

"For those aspiring to build a successful business in Nigeria, resilience and fortitude are non-negotiable. Identify a problem that holds significant value, and tackle it as if your life depends on it."

As Akinpelu continues to lead with passion and purpose, her success inspires aspiring entrepreneurs and advocates of gender equality in the business world.

