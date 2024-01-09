Romain Poirot-Lellig, CEO of Kwik, has been selected as a recipient of the 2024 Legit Business Names Awards

Poirot-Lellig is recognised for his entrepreneurial prowess and contribution to the logistics industry in Nigeria

In an interesting conversation with Legit.ng, he shares some of his company's amazing plans for 2024

Romain Poirot-Lellig, co-founder and chief executive officer of Kwik, a logistics business operating in Nigeria, has been honoured as a recipient of the Legit Business Names Awards.

The Legit Business Names Awards, a non-commercial initiative, is committed to honouring exceptional business leaders for their substantial contributions to Nigeria's economy and remarkable accomplishments throughout the past year.

Poirot-Lellig's leadership has propelled Kwik to new heights, providing efficient digital services to merchants and businesses in logistics, e-commerce and financial services.

The award not only acknowledges his entrepreneurial prowess but also celebrates the positive impact Kwik has had in Nigeria's last-mile market.

Poirot-Lellig's "Kwik" moves

Prior to co-founding Kwik Delivery in 2019, Poirot-Lellig gained expertise in various fields such as politics, diplomacy, economics, and technology.

His professional background includes a decade-long tenure as a diplomat for the European Union in Asian nations.

Poirot-Lellig immersed himself further in the tech ecosystem by serving as a fundraiser for startups in Europe and Asia during the early 2000s.

Additionally, he played a significant role in the new media and video games industry, working both as a talent agent and a lobbyist.

Kwik's year of partnerships and new innovations

The year 2023 posed significant challenges for most businesses in Nigeria, particularly due to the cash crunch, rising inflation, and the resulting repercussions of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Despite these difficulties, Poirot-Lellig acknowledges a positive trend, noting a noticeable improvement and ongoing structural reforms are gradually fostering a more stable and productive business environment.

He said:

"We saw a very strong progression of e-commerce-related deliveries, particularly since the fuel price increase.

"We also launched our new KwikShelf on-demand fulfillment service (see attached), which is providing new scalability and flexibility to social vendors and online sellers in Nigeria, we are very proud of that."

According to him, KwikShelf allows merchants or corporations to sell in Nigeria without physical operations.

Once the products are on location, KwikShelf fulfils orders, handles deliveries and collects payments in cash or electronically.

Another significant milestone for Kwik was its strategic partnership with MoMo PSB, where users can facilitate seamless payments through the Kwik App.

"Kwik" expansion to other markets

Emerging startups are usually driven by a relentless desire to expand beyond their origins, tapping into new cities and countries.

According to Poirot-Romain, this is the direction that Kwik will be pushing towards in 2024 in pursuit of broader markets, diverse talent pools, and increased innovation.

He said:

We are looking at expanding in other Nigerian cities, digging our heels in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and carefully expanding outside of Nigeria.

"Don't give up, be 'Kwik' to adapt"

Becoming an entrepreneur in Nigeria presents multifaceted challenges, including infrastructural limitations, restrictive access to funds and managing economic uncertainties.

Despite these obstacles, Poirot-Lellig advices aspiring entrepreneurs to demonstrate resilience and adaptability to succeed.

He said:

"Don’t give up on your vision but be "Kwik" on your feet to adapt to a changing environment! "

Three Nigerians, a foreigner who turned complex societal problems into millions of naira

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria, marked by developmental challenges, has transformed these obstacles into revenue-generating opportunities.

Notable companies such as Appzone, Flutterwave, Cars45, and Kwik Delivery emerged in response to the prevalent challenges within the country.

Visionaries like Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Romain Poirot-Lellig, Etop Ikpe, and Obi Emetarom are the driving forces behind the creation and success of these enterprises.

