Osun state governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has replied his predecessor, Bisi Akande, over comments made in his book

Oyinlola alleged that Akande's 2003 re-election was financed by collecting part payment from the contractor building the governor’s office

According to the former governor, some of the things Akande wrote about him in the book are not true

Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has alleged that Chief Bisi Akande's 2003 re-election was financed by the collection of part payment from the contractor building the governor’s office.

Oyinlola, the former governor of Osun state made the allegation in reaction to Akande’s autobiography titled “My Participations”, The Nation reports.

A former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has tackled Chief Bisi Akande over his book. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

He went on to note that the former interim chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) levelled some unfounded allegations against him in the book.

In another report by Premium Times, Oyinlola said he would respond to Akande in his autobiography, which is already in the works.

He said:

“On the Osun State Governor’s Office (Bola Ige House contract), Chief Akande said I wrongly accused him of corruption in the construction of the Governor’s Office.

“I did not level any false charges against him. I came into office in May 2003 and discovered that the Governor’s Office complex which Akande commissioned for use after he lost the election was not completed."

