Lagos state- The leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has said that he will not take former Osun state governor, Bisi Akande to court over his comments about him in his book, My Participations.

However, he denied that his Lekki house, which is a bone of contention between him and Akande, was built for him by the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He told reporters in Lagos that three years ago, when he launched his own book, ‘Saying It As It Is,’ Tinubu described him as an incorruptible person and a man of great character, The Nation reports.

Afenifere Acting leader Ayo Adebanjo wants EFCC to investigate him and Bisi Akande.

Source: Facebook

He urged the anti-graft agency to investigate how Akande built his houses at Ila, his home town, and Ibadan.

The elder statesman said he built his house from his sweat, adding that he also sold his landed property, including the land given to him by the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, to build the Lekki house.

Adebanjo added:

“I hereby authorise the EFCC to verify the facts.”

He said he has no reason to demand any money from the former Lagos governor after he left office since he never demanded such from him before he became governor.

Describing Akande’s allegations as “malicious falsehood, ” Adebanjo challenged the former Osun governor to disclose how he got his own property.

