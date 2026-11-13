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Germany Lists 4 Benefits Available to Foreigners With an EU Blue Card
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Germany Lists 4 Benefits Available to Foreigners With an EU Blue Card

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • Germany has outlined four major advantages available to foreigners who hold an EU Blue Card, covering work, family, and residency rights
  • EU Blue Card holders can bring family members to Germany under simplified rules, with spouses permitted to work without proving German language skills
  • Eligible Blue Card holders may qualify for permanent residence in as little as 21 months, depending on their level of German language proficiency

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Germany has four significant advantages available to foreigners who hold an EU Blue Card, a document designed to attract highly skilled workers from outside the European Union by offering a structured pathway to live and work in the country.

The card does more than grant permission to work. It comes with a set of benefits that can ease the often complicated process of settling in a new country, from bringing family members across to eventually securing permanent residency.

Germany explains how foreigners with an EU Blue Card can bring family members
Germany outlines 4 advantages foreigners gain from an EU Blue Card. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/thumb
Source: Getty Images

1. More security for workers in Germany

Read also

Full list: 5 benefits available to foreigners holding an EU Blue Card

One of the core strengths of the EU Blue Card is the legal certainty it provides. Foreigners who meet all the relevant requirements have a legal right to receive the card. This same guarantee extends to eligible family reunification applications and permanent residence applications, giving both workers and their employers a more stable foundation on which to plan for the future.

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2. Easier family reunification under EU Blue Card rules

Blue Card holders are permitted to bring qualifying family members to Germany under simplified conditions. Notably, spouses are not required to demonstrate German language proficiency before they can receive a residence permit. Once in Germany, spouses are also free to take up employment.

3. Faster path to permanent residence

Holders of an EU Blue Card can qualify for permanent residence after 33 months of skilled employment, provided they hold at least basic German language skills at A1 level and have made the required pension contributions.

For those who can demonstrate a stronger command of German at B1 level, that timeline shortens considerably to just 21 months, offering a significantly quicker route to long-term settlement.

4. Movement to Germany from another country

Foreigners who have held an EU Blue Card in another EU member state for a minimum of 18 months are permitted to enter Germany without a visa in order to take up work.

Read also

Germany explains how foreigners can apply for work visa online, shows where to register

Upon arrival, they must apply for a German EU Blue Card at the relevant immigration office within one month of entering the country.

Germany lists conditions for graduates seeking PR

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the German government had outlined the conditions foreign graduates must meet to obtain permanent residence after just two years of employment.

The rules apply to skilled workers who completed higher education or vocational training in Germany and include requirements such as having a valid work permit and making at least 24 months of pension contributions.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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