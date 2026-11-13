Phyna fired back at the 2026 Streamer Awards organisers after two Nigerian creators lost the Best International Streamer category

The ex-BBNaija winner called out the award body during a livestream video that circulated on X on November 12, 2026

Carter Efe and Peller were both nominated in the same international category before Indian streamer Ashswag took home the prize

Ex-BBNaija winner Phyna has taken aim at the organisers of the 2026 Streamer Awards, accusing them of leveraging Nigerian creators Carter Efe and Peller for promotional purposes while having no intention of crowning a Nigerian winner.

Her comments came during a livestream video that surfaced on X on November 12, 2026, shortly after Ashswag, an Indian streamer, won the Best International Streamer award ahead of the two Nigerian nominees.

Nigerian reality TV star Phyna questions the Streamer Awards selection process after Carter Efe and Peller lose to Indian streamer Ashswag. Photo: unusualphyna/peller089/carterefe

Source: Instagram

Phyna did not hold back, insisting the entire exercise was a calculated marketing move by the organisers.

Phyna questions the nomination process

The reality TV star's frustration went beyond the loss itself. Her core argument was that Carter Efe and Peller's nominations served to draw Nigerian viewership and engagement to the awards, boosting its reach without any real intention of recognising a Nigerian creator with the top prize.

"Nothing you want to tell me, they know they are not going to give it to a Nigerian streamer. Trust me, they know that they are not going to give it to a Nigerian streamer. They use us run ads. Jesu, they use us run better ads. I no dey even watch this rubbish again sef," she said.

Both Nigerian streamers had been nominated in the same Best International Streamer category, a development that had initially generated excitement among fans about the growing influence of Nigerian content online.

However, when Ashswag emerged victorious, Phyna's reaction captured what many Nigerian fans were already feeling.

Watch Phyna speak in the X video below:

Fan reactions to Phyna's claims

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@Stellagold32179 wrote:

"Ashswag won the award, but Nigerian fans still deserve answers about the selection process."

@WealthGain007 commented:

"Phyna talk wetin dey many Nigerians mind, but make we see evidence before concluding."

@Gadoclu shared:

"Two Nigerian creators in one international category? That alone shows the growth of the scene. 🇳🇬"

@joygiver0789 said:

"Hmmm she is kind of right"

@factsss231 reacted:

"Use who run ads 🤣🤣🤣 speed alone is a world wide ads for them 🤣🤣🤣"

@Trudychichi11 stated:

"Phyna said what many Nigerians are thinking."

Phyna accuses Streamer Awards organisers of favouring other creators after Nigerian streamers Carter Efe and Peller miss out on the international prize. Photo: unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna celebrates boxing victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija Level Up winner Phyna defeated Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday in their boxing showdown at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

Phyna won a brand-new car and a N50 million cash prize before celebrating the victory with photos of her championship belt on Instagram.

She dedicated the win to women everywhere and noted that October 2 also marks the anniversary of her BBNaija victory.

Source: Legit.ng