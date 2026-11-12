Lanre Alewilese has apologised to the widow of late singer Toluwanisings over his role in raising ₦6 million for Shadrach Taiwo’s UK school fees

Alewilese said he believed Shadrach was the deceased’s full brother because that was how Toluwanisings introduced him before his death

The singer admitted that he acted impulsively and regretted not consulting the widow before organising the fundraising

Gospel singer Lanre Alewilese has publicly apologised to Elizabeth Akanbi, wife of late singer Toluwanisings, following the controversy surrounding a ₦6 million fundraising effort for Shadrach Taiwo, a UK-based relative of the deceased.

Alewilese tendered the apology in a Facebook statement on Wednesday, November 11, after facing criticism for facilitating the donations towards Shadrach’s school fees shortly after the singer’s death.

Lanre Alewilese explained that he acted based on what the Toluwanisings had told him about Shadrach. Photos: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

The controversy followed claims that Toluwanisings had complained about the financial burden of sponsoring Shadrach’s education before he died.

Why Alewilese organised the ₦6m fundraiser

Speaking in an Instagram video, Alewilese explained that he acted based on what the late singer had told him about Shadrach.

According to him, Toluwanisings introduced the young man as his full sibling and never disclosed otherwise.

He added that Shadrach later told him that the deceased had promised to pay his £6,500 tuition fees during their last conversation, which reportedly took place three days before his death.

Alewilese said he was moved to organise the fundraising after learning that Shadrach's UK visa was due to expire and that he needed to renew it.

However, the decision attracted criticism after content creator Yinka TNT shared a payment receipt showing that ₦6 million had been transferred to Shadrach days after Toluwanisings died.

Alawilese admits mistake, apologises to widow

In his public apology, Alewilese admitted that he should have exercised better judgement before getting involved.

He maintained that he acted out of compassion and had no intention of misleading anyone or taking advantage of the situation.

“I sincerely regret any misunderstanding, hurt, or disappointment my actions may have caused,” he wrote.

He also accepted responsibility for failing to consult the widow before initiating the fundraising.

Toluwanisings died on October 14, 2026, and was buried at his residence following a dispute among family members over his burial arrangements. The controversy surrounding his finances and family relationships has continued after his death.

Read the apology letter of Lanre Alawilese here:

Reactions trail Lanre Alawilese's letter

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Maureen Elohor Fredrick stated:

"This is exactly why I always tell people not to be too quick to pass judgment based on a one-sided story. The fact that you can acknowledge your mistake and be willing to apologise is a good thing. It takes humility and courage to admit when you're wrong."

Tolulope Adebiyi noted:

"Brother lanre we have absolutely no issues with you at all, we love you, we understand what you did perfectly well, anyone in your shoes would have done exactly what you did, it is those ingrate maternal family people has issues with not you, we will still support you even after this, you did no wrong you only did what anyone would have done to make sure the sacrifice of their loved one did not go in vain, but you see those maternal family God himself will judge them."

Lanre Alewilese says Toluwanisings introduced the young man as his full sibling and never disclosed otherwise. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

Video of Toluwanisings' private burial surfaces

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video from Toluwanisings' private burial ceremony surfaced online, capturing emotional moments as his widow and daughters gathered at his graveside to bid him a final farewell.

Following the circulation of the emotional footage, social media users flooded the comments section with prayers and messages of sympathy for the late singer's young widow and children.

Source: Legit.ng