Nigerian comedian Carter Efe has complained about his finances following his American girlfriend Taylor Jasmine’s visit to Nigeria

The streamer said he had spent so much money bringing Jasmine to the country that he was no longer sure he would get married

His latest comments come weeks after he joked that dating the American content creator could leave him broke if things continued at the same pace

Nigerian comedian and streamer Carter Efe has opened up about the financial strain he claims to have experienced after bringing his American girlfriend, Taylor Jasmine, to Nigeria.

The content creator lamented during a recent livestream that he had spent a significant amount of money during Jasmine’s visit, leaving him questioning whether marriage was still something he wanted.

Carter Efe raised concerns about his spending during an airport livestream on October 28, 2026. Photos: @carterefe/IG.

Source: Instagram

In a statement that caught the attention of viewers, Carter Efe said:

“My money got finished after I brought Taylor Jasmine to Nigeria. I am not sure I will ever get married in this life.”

Carter Efe previously complained about dating costs

The comedian had raised concerns about his spending during an airport livestream on October 28, 2026.

At the time, he joked that he could become broke within three months if he continued spending money at the same rate.

He also expressed frustration about frequently carrying Jasmine’s bag and hinted that he was considering returning to single life.

His latest complaint suggests that the financial concerns he previously joked about remain on his mind.

How Taylor Jasmine's visit started

Carter Efe and Jasmine attracted public attention in September 2026 when the American content creator visited Nigeria.

The comedian welcomed her at the airport, where he openly displayed affection towards her.

Her visit became a talking point among fans, who followed updates about their relationship and interactions.

However, with Carter Efe now speaking about the money he spent, the conversation has taken another direction.

Watch the Instagram video of Carter Efe here:

Carter Efe expressed frustration about frequently carrying Jasmine’s bag and hinted that he was considering returning to single life. Photo: @carterefe/IG.

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe shares what Davido told him about insulting Wizkid online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe explained during a Twitch livestream that Davido personally messaged him and warned him never to insult Wizkid again.

The comedian said Davido also addressed claims that he was sending Carter Efe to attack Wizkid, insisting that the singer’s message showed the opposite.

Carter Efe further hinted that he had other information he was keeping private because speaking about it could have serious consequences.

Source: Legit.ng