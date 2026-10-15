WhatsApp has introduced a guest calling feature that allows people without accounts to join voice and video calls through invitation links.

Guests can join calls with up to 32 participants without time limits or additional fees, but hosts must approve their entry.

The company plans to introduce Google Calendar and Outlook integration later in 2026 to make scheduling WhatsApp calls easier.

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WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows people without accounts on the messaging platform to join voice and video calls through invitation links.

The feature enables existing users to invite friends, family members and colleagues who do not have WhatsApp accounts to participate in one-on-one and group calls.

WhatsApp users can invite friends and colleagues without accounts to one-on-one and group calls. Photo: Imen Ben Youssef

Source: Getty Images

The company said guest calls come with no time limits or additional fees and are protected by end-to-end encryption.

The calls can accommodate up to 32 participants, allowing users to communicate with people who do not use the application.

The development makes WhatsApp's calling service more accessible and brings it closer to platforms such as Apple's FaceTime, which allows people to join calls through shared links without needing an Apple account.

How to join WhatsApp calls without an account

To invite someone without a WhatsApp account, an existing user must open the Calls tab in the application and tap the plus (+) icon.

The user can then select the New call link option, generate an invitation link and share it with the intended participant.

The recipient can open the link through a compatible web browser and join the call without creating an account.

However, guests cannot initiate calls themselves. They must receive an invitation from an existing WhatsApp user and obtain the host's approval before entering the conversation.

When a guest opens the invitation link, they are placed in a waiting room until the host approves their entry. The host can also remove a guest from the call at any time.

WhatsApp has introduced restrictions to protect participants' privacy and give hosts control over conversations.

Guests cannot see other participants' phone numbers in group calls, send messages or invite additional people to join the conversation.

Once admitted, they can use features such as screen sharing, raising their hands and reacting with emojis during calls.

WhatsApp hosts can approve guests, remove participants and control who joins their calls. Photo: Cheng Xin / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

WhatsApp plans Google and Outlook calendar integration

Beyond guest calling, WhatsApp plans to introduce Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook integration later in 2026.

The planned feature will allow users to create WhatsApp calls and send invitations directly through their preferred calendar service.

Users will need to install the relevant WhatsApp plugin, connect their account and add a call link to a calendar invitation.

Recipients will be able to join the calls through the shared links, including people who do not have WhatsApp accounts.

The integration could make it easier to organise work meetings, virtual gatherings and other conversations without requiring every participant to register on the messaging platform.

WhatsApp launches one of the most requested features

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that WhatsApp has officially rolled out one of its most requested feature called group message history.

The update, now available on Android and iOS, is designed to help newcomers catch up on conversations without needing to ask for screenshots or summaries from existing members.

Previously, anyone joining a group chat could only see messages sent after their arrival, which often made catching up in busy groups difficult.

Source: Legit.ng