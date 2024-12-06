Some iPhones and Android devices will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp from May 2025

Users of specific versions of iPhones and Andriod affected will have to change their phones to stay connected with loved ones

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging apps in the world, with over 2 billion active users and very popular among Nigerians

Nigerians still clinging to older Android and iPhone models may soon find themselves unable to use WhatsApp starting February and May 2025, respectively.

This is because WhatsApp plans to end support for devices not meeting the necessary operating system requirements.

Some iPhones and Android devices to stop getting WhatsApp support in 2025. Photo credit: Andreswd

Source: Getty Images

WhatsApp to stop working on certain iPhones

According to WABetaInfo, a website known for analysing WhatsApp beta versions, the messaging giant plans to end support for the iPhone 5s and popular iPhone 6 and 6 Plus models.

It added that WhatsApp will require iOS 15.1 or later for continued use, meaning several older iPhone models that cannot update beyond iOS 12.5.7 will be left behind.

Most affected phones were released over a decade ago, leaving users with no choice but to upgrade.

Android devices no longer run Whatsapp

Similarly, Whatsapp will no longer be supported on several Android devices starting in February 2025.

According to reports, WhatsApp will also stop supporting several feature phones.

The impacted KaiOS devices include:

JioPhone

JioPhone 2

Nokia 800 Tough

Nokia 2720 Flip

Nokia 2760 Flip

Nokia 2780 Flip

Nokia 6300 4G

Nokia 8000 4G

Nokia 8110 4G

WhatsApp general system requirements

WhatsApp regularly phases out support for outdated operating systems to make way for improved features, security, and performance.

To continue using WhatsApp after the May 5 deadline, users will need to ensure their devices meet the following minimum system requirements:

Android: Version 5.0 (Lollipop) or later

iOS: Version 15.1 or later

Any devices running older operating systems will no longer receive updates.

NITDA wants Nigerians to protect their WhatsApp accounts

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wants Nigerians to take their WhatsApp account security seriously.

The agency outlines proactive security steps for individual users and group administrators in its advisory.

The advisory is in response to rising concerns over cyber threats targeting social media messaging apps, especially WhatsApp, given its widespread use in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng