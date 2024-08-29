The number of phones approved for use by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has increased

The latest information from the commission shows that over 2,000 types of smartphones have been approved

The list of approved smartphones is intended to help Nigerians avoid health hazards and exposure to cyber threats

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has added 42 brands to the list of approved phones for use in Nigeria.

According to the telecommunications regulator, the number of approved phones in the country as of August 27, 2024, is now 2,303, an increase from 2,257 as of June 6, 2024.

As of December 2023, Nigeria's number of approved phone types stood at 2,100.

NCC said:

"The Nigerian Communications Commission is empowered by the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 to establish and enforce standards for all telecommunications equipment in operation in the Federal Republic of Nigeria to ensure that they operate seamlessly and safely within the Nigerian telecommunications environment.

"To ensure maximum interoperability and affordability for consumers, the Type Approval standards set by the NCC are based on international standards from; The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and its International Special Committee on Radio Interference (CISPR), The European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (CENELEC) and The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). Note that Nigeria is an associate member of IEC through the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and could become an associate member of CENELEC and ETSI.

"All equipment manufacturers, vendors and operators, including customer devices such as mobile phones and wireless adapters, must therefore ensure that their equipment conform to the applicable standards as mandated by the Commission before bringing them into Nigeria."

Approved phones in Nigeria

Analysis of NCC data showed that a Chinese company, the Transsion Group, dominates the Nigerian market.

The Transsion Group manufactures the Tecno, Inifnix, and Itel brands, which have the largest number of approved phones in the Nigerian market.

Here is a list of some of the smartphones approved.

iPhones models

Samsung models

Redmi

Techno

Infinix

Alcatel

Vivo

Huawei

Fly MX 200

HTC S620

Lava Z93

A complete list of the over 2,000 phone models approved can be found here.

Nigeria ranked 7th on global mobile phone usage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria is now ranked 7th in global mobile phone usage and 11th for internet spread.

The report noted that Nigeria accounts for 82% of all telecom customers and 29% of all internet usage in Africa.

Therefore, the NCC calls for more investments and collaboration to enable Nigeria to harness the potential of emerging technologies.

