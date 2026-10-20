NISO stated on Monday, October 19, 2026, that the national grid experienced multiple trippings on the 330kV transmission network

The Nigerian Independent System Operator worked with TCN to implement corrective measures after the fault hit a section of the grid around midday

NISO urged the public to rely on its official channels for updates, pushing back against media reports it described as misleading

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has said it successfully restored the national grid to normal operation after multiple trippings occurred on the 330kV transmission network on Monday, October 19, 2026.

According to a press release posted on NISO's official X account, the incident began at about 12:40 hours and affected only a section of the grid. NISO said it worked alongside the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to carry out corrective measures that brought the power system back to stability.

Good news as NISO announces stability of national grid after major disruptions on Monday

Source: UGC

The body signed off the statement as "Management" and directed members of the public to follow its official channels for accurate information, saying some media reports had misrepresented the scale of the disruption.

Discos had earlier addressed the disruptions

Distribution companies across Nigeria had earlier spoken on the power outages and disruptions that spread to multiple states following the trippings, with several blaming the transmission-level fault for cuts to supply in their areas.

Legit.ng will continue to monitor developments on the national grid situation and bring updates as they emerge.

Nigerians react to NISO's statement

The announcement drew sharp responses from Nigerians on social media, many of whom questioned the credibility of the claim given conditions on the ground.

@haztola wrote: "National grid collapse or no national grid collapse. I live in a place in Abeokuta where we are only given less than 2 hours light per week and we are placed in Band B."

@Tope4dTop challenged the grid operator's broader strategy: "We thought your low load allocation to Lagos Discos was meant to stabilise the grid, so, explain why this still happened despite withholding the supply people need? Why is Egbin being asked to generate only 250MW?"

@FayehunTem48274 directed a question at electricity distributor EKEDP: "@EKEDP are you aware that the national grid has returned to normal operations?"

@segunabayomi was more pointed in his frustration: "Which yeye misleading information are you people referring to when we are still in darkness yet you're concerned about information that the grid has collapsed."

Good news as NISO announces stability of national grid after major disruptions on Monday

Source: UGC

FG moves to create special zones for 24-hour power

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government is planning energy zones to provide 24-hour electricity to homes, businesses and industries in major areas.

The proposed zones will target the Lagos axis, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano and Enugu-Port Harcourt corridors.

The government says the plan will address distribution challenges, improve power supply and boost DisCos’ revenue and electricity collection.

Source: Legit.ng