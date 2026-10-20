MTN’s “Mama Na Boy” advert captured Nigeria’s early GSM era and the rise of mobile communication

Nigerian developer Shalom Rayhamen’s Lagos Life reportedly attracted seven million players within 10 days

Expanding telecom connectivity has created opportunities for digital businesses, entertainment and online commerce

From celebrating the birth of a baby boy over a mobile phone to creating virtual worlds inspired by everyday Nigerian life, Nigeria’s technology journey has undergone a remarkable transformation in about 25 years.

In October 2026, Nigerian software developer Shalom Rayhamen attracted attention after her browser-based game, Lagos Life, reportedly crossed seven million players within 10 days of its launch.

Launched on October 1, the game allows players to create characters, find jobs, earn virtual money, rent accommodation and interact with others in a simulated version of Lagos.

Nigerian developer Shalom Rayhamen created the browser-based game Lagos Life. Photo: AFP

Source: Facebook

Technology publication Techpoint Africa reported the milestone on October 10, citing the game's reported statistics, which have not been independently verified.

The game's reported growth highlights the opportunities available to Nigerian developers as internet access expands and locally created digital products attract audiences online.

For MTN Nigeria, one of the early entrants into the country's GSM market, the transformation has involved expanding mobile connectivity, investing in network infrastructure and connecting telecommunications with entertainment and youth culture.

How MTN's 'Mama Na Boy' advert became memorable

One of the most recognisable expressions of Nigeria's early GSM era was MTN's Mama Na Boy television advertisement.

The commercial captured the excitement of a father calling his mother in the village to announce the birth of his son. Delivered in Nigerian Pidgin English, its memorable phrase reflected the importance of family relationships and the excitement of sharing personal news across geographical boundaries.

The advertisement resonated because it presented telecommunications as more than a technical service. A mobile phone could bring families together to celebrate important moments, even when they lived far apart.

Other MTN initiatives extended this connection between telecommunications and popular culture.

The company's XtraCool tariff plan became associated with late-night conversations among young people, while MTN Project Fame West Africa connected the brand with televised music talent discovery.

MTN's association with Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, hosted by Frank Edoho, also placed the company within a popular television programme built around knowledge, competition and the possibility of winning substantial cash prizes.

These initiatives helped embed mobile telecommunications in Nigeria's entertainment and social landscape, illustrating how the industry connected its services with the everyday interests of consumers.

How GSM changed telecommunications in Nigeria

Before the GSM revolution, access to telephone services was severely limited. Obtaining a connection could be expensive and difficult, while the country's fixed-line infrastructure was inadequate for a population exceeding 120 million.

The introduction of GSM services in 2001 opened the market to investment and competition, expanding the possibilities for mobile communication.

MTN and Econet, which subsequently became associated with the Airtel brand, were among the early entrants. Globacom later joined the market, while Etisalat, now operating as 9mobile, added another competitor.

MTN Nigeria's historical records identify May 16, 2001, as the date of the first call on its network, ahead of the commencement of commercial operations on August 8 that year.

The expansion of mobile telecommunications changed how Nigerians communicated, conducted business and maintained relationships.

Families could contact relatives more easily, businesses could reach customers without relying exclusively on physical contact, and individuals could share important information almost instantly.

For MTN, the opportunity extended beyond providing telephone services. Its network expansion and marketing campaigns helped connect mobile technology with the experiences and aspirations of millions of Nigerians.

MTN remains Nigeria's largest mobile operator by active subscriptions. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

How Nigeria's telecoms market expanded

The transformation was not the achievement of one operator alone.

Competition among telecommunications companies encouraged investment in network coverage, capacity and services.

Globacom's entry gave consumers another major option, while its Glo-1 submarine cable, which landed in Lagos in 2009, added to the infrastructure connecting Nigeria to international internet networks.

Airtel, 9mobile and other telecommunications and internet service providers also contributed to the developing digital ecosystem.

The Nigerian Communications Commission's August 2026 statistics put MTN's active mobile subscriptions at approximately 102.56 million, compared with 67.42 million for Airtel, 23.58 million for Globacom and 3.61 million for T2, which operates the 9mobile brand.

The figures represent subscriptions rather than unique individuals, since one person may own multiple SIM cards.

MTN's position as the country's largest mobile operator places it at the centre of a market increasingly shaped by demand for internet access, digital commerce and online entertainment.

Behind the subscriptions are investments in transmission networks, fibre-optic infrastructure, mobile sites and international connectivity, all of which help support voice and data services.

The industry's development has created a foundation for activities that extend far beyond telephone calls.

How connectivity is driving Nigeria's digital economy

The impact of telecommunications is increasingly visible in commerce and everyday economic activity.

Businesses use internet connections to advertise products, communicate with customers, process orders and coordinate deliveries. Digital payment platforms support transactions, while connectivity enables online learning, remote work, music distribution, video streaming and social media.

Electronic payments have also grown in importance as businesses and consumers adopt digital transaction channels.

However, the expansion of the digital economy cannot be attributed to telecommunications alone.

Financial institutions, payment processors, technology companies, entrepreneurs and consumers all contribute to the systems that support online commerce.

A business selling products through social media, for example, needs internet access but also depends on customers, reliable delivery arrangements and convenient payment options.

Similarly, digital entertainment depends not only on connectivity but also on developers, content creators, consumer devices and platforms capable of attracting and retaining audiences.

The combination of these factors has created opportunities for Nigerians to develop and distribute products that were difficult to imagine during the early years of GSM.

Lagos Life shows how Nigeria's tech scene has evolved

Lagos Life offers a contemporary illustration of this transformation.

Developed by Shalom Rayhamen, who operates online as Eliy, the browser-based game allows users to participate in a shared digital representation of Lagos.

Players can find virtual jobs, earn money, rent accommodation and interact with others, drawing on experiences familiar to many Nigerians.

Its appeal lies partly in its local identity. Rather than presenting a generic digital environment, the game incorporates aspects of Nigerian urban life into an interactive experience.

Its browser-based format also allows users to access it without downloading a separate application, potentially reducing one barrier to participation.

Techpoint Africa reported that Lagos Life attracted more than one million players within three days of its October 1 launch and surpassed seven million players by October 10.

The publication also reported tens of millions of visits, although the figures have not been independently verified.

The reported growth has drawn attention to the possibilities for locally developed digital products in a country with a large and increasingly connected population.

The game has also experimented with in-world advertising. According to Techpoint Africa, businesses could rent virtual billboards and other advertising spaces within the game, creating a potential revenue stream.

However, the developer has not publicly established the game's overall revenue or operating costs.

Its reported popularity should therefore be viewed as evidence of audience interest rather than proof that the business has achieved long-term commercial sustainability.

What Lagos Life means for Nigerian developers

The game raises a wider question about whether Nigerian creators can turn online attention into sustainable businesses.

Attracting millions of players is a significant milestone, but retaining users, covering operating costs and developing reliable revenue streams remain important challenges for digital entrepreneurs.

Telecommunications companies have opportunities to support this creative economy through dependable networks, affordable data, youth-focused initiatives and partnerships that help creators reach larger audiences.

MTN's continued engagement with youth culture, including through its Pulse proposition, provides one avenue for connecting the brand with young Nigerians who increasingly use digital platforms for entertainment, learning and business.

Similar opportunities exist across the wider telecommunications industry.

However, meaningful support requires more than associating corporate brands with popular digital products. Developers need reliable infrastructure, access to users and viable business models.

Consumers also face challenges, including high data costs, unreliable electricity, device affordability and uneven network quality. These barriers can limit the ability of many Nigerians to participate fully in the digital economy.

Addressing them will be important if more locally developed products are to attract large audiences and compete internationally.

Nigeria's digital journey goes beyond telephone calls

The contrast between MTN's Mama Na Boy advertisement and Lagos Life captures how far Nigeria has travelled technologically.

The advertisement represented a period when mobile phones were making it easier for people to communicate across geographical boundaries and share important family moments.

Lagos Life reflects a different era, in which internet connectivity enables Nigerian developers to create interactive experiences inspired by local realities and distribute them to large audiences.

MTN played an important role in the expansion of mobile telecommunications that helped make this transition possible. Its early investment, network expansion and association with popular entertainment formed part of a wider transformation involving competitors, regulators, technology businesses and consumers.

The next stage of Nigeria's digital development will depend on how effectively the country builds on that foundation.

For Nigerian developers, the ambition increasingly extends beyond connecting people or distributing content. It includes creating digital products, establishing sustainable businesses and developing experiences that reflect local realities while reaching audiences beyond Nigeria.

From a memorable telephone advertisement to a virtual Lagos populated by millions of reported players, Nigeria's technology story continues to evolve.

Source: Legit.ng