iPhone 18 Pro raises the bar with the A20 Pro chip, improved cameras, Apple Intelligence and longer battery life

Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo and OnePlus counter with powerful AI, bigger batteries, faster charging and advanced cameras

Choosing a 2026 flagship now depends on the right balance of camera performance, AI, battery life, speed and ecosystem

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro has landed with major upgrades in performance, photography, artificial intelligence and battery life, setting up another fierce battle with Android’s biggest flagships.

The iPhone 18 Pro runs on Apple’s new A20 Pro processor, featuring a six-core CPU, seven-core GPU and Dual 16-core Neural Engine.

Full list of six Android phones with better features than the iPhone 18 Pro Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Apple says the chip delivers significant performance gains while powering more advanced Apple Intelligence features.

Its headline camera upgrade is a 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture, giving photographers greater control over depth of field and low-light shots. The phone also offers an 18MP Centre Stage front camera and faster charging.

But Apple does not have the premium smartphone market to itself. Here are six Android flagships offering serious competition.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: The all-round rival

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra remains one of the iPhone 18 Pro’s strongest competitors.

Samsung has packed its flagship with advanced Galaxy AI tools, high-end cameras and powerful hardware, while its Privacy Display is designed to make on-screen information harder for people nearby to see.

For buyers who want Android flexibility, productivity features and a feature-packed camera system, Samsung remains Apple’s most obvious rival.

Google Pixel 11 series: AI takes centre stage

Google’s Pixel 11 generation goes directly after one of Apple’s biggest selling points: artificial intelligence.

The Pixel line tightly integrates Google’s hardware, software and AI ecosystem, making it particularly attractive to users who want AI-driven photography and smart assistance built deeply into Android.

That puts Google and Apple in an increasingly important battle over which smartphone can become the better personal AI device.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Camera hardware goes big

Xiaomi takes a more aggressive hardware approach with the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

It features a Leica-backed 50MP one-inch main camera and a massive 200MP telephoto camera offering 75-100mm mechanical optical zoom. There is also a 6,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

On pure camera specifications and battery capacity, Xiaomi gives the iPhone serious competition.

Honor Magic8 Pro: Battery and zoom power

The Honor Magic8 Pro combines the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform with a 200MP Ultra Night Telephoto camera and silicon-carbon battery technology.

Honor is also leaning heavily into AI-powered photography, display technology and power management.

Oppo Find X9 Pro: Huge battery changes the game

Battery-conscious users may find Oppo difficult to ignore.

The Find X9 Pro packs a huge 7,500mAh battery, 80W SUPERVOOC charging, a Dimensity 9500 processor and a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto camera.

Those specifications make Apple’s battery improvements look less dramatic when compared strictly on capacity and charging speed.

OnePlus 15: Built for speed

The OnePlus 15 targets performance enthusiasts with aggressive cooling and gaming-focused technology.

Its Cryo-Velocity cooling system is designed to control heat during demanding tasks, while its high-performance gyroscope targets smoother, more precise gaming.

Which phone wins?

The iPhone 18 Pro’s biggest strength may not be one headline specification. Its advantage comes from combining the A20 Pro, improved cameras, iOS 27, Apple Intelligence and Apple’s tightly integrated ecosystem.

Top six Android phones to buy instead of the new iPhone 18 Pro. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Android rivals, however, fight back with bigger batteries, faster charging, higher-resolution zoom cameras, greater customisation and increasingly sophisticated AI.

For buyers in 2026, the choice is no longer simply iPhone versus Android. It is increasingly about which combination of camera, AI, battery, performance and ecosystem matters most.

25-word social media lead: Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro is finally here, but six powerful Android rivals are packing features that could make loyal iPhone users look twice.

Best low-cost Android phones that can rival iPhone 18 Pro

Legit.ng earlier reported that five Android foldable smartphones are challenging Apple’s $1,999 iPhone Duo in 2026. The comparison covers Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, OPPO and Honour, including their pricing, cameras, batteries, charging speeds and productivity features.

Apple’s ecosystem remains a major advantage, but several rivals offer stronger hardware at significantly lower prices.

With some alternatives costing as much as $700 less, buyers may face a difficult choice between staying with iOS and securing greater value from Android.

Source: Legit.ng